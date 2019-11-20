Saving big on pricy brands is probably your primary Black Friday goal, but discounts on already-affordable brands that stretch your money even further? Sign me TF up. Prepare to be thrilled at the news of e.l.f. Cosmetics' Black Friday 2019 sale, which will allow shoppers to snag their drugstore faves for a whopping 50% off. Yup, half off — this is not a drill!

Can't wait until Black Friday to shop? e.l.f.'s online sale kicks off on Thanksgiving, aka Nov. 28, and lasts through Dec. 2, so you can think of it as their Cyber Monday sale, too. During these five days, shoppers will receive a 50% discount on orders of $30 or more. $30 worth of e.l.f. is a lot of product, so to get that loot for just $15 is a very big deal. Whether you've got your eye on the brand's beautiful palettes, affordable skincare, or super-soft makeup brushes, you'll find there's tons to choose from to help you hit that $30 minimum. Not to mention a myriad of gift sets your loved ones would be lucky to open up on Christmas morning!

The new Haute Chocolate Eyes Palette in "Spice" ($10, e.l.f. Cosmetics) is one of the brand's best to date, with 15 shades including bronzy neutrals and a few bold brights:

Of course, e.l.f.'s brush sets are their priciest picks, and the Beautifully Precise Brush Collection ($65, e.l.f. Cosmetics) is a great choice when you consider that 50% discount:

Skincare lovers might prefer to shop the Best of e.l.f. Skincare Set (e.l.f. Cosmetics), a total steal at under $20:

This kit contains e.l.f.'s Hello Hydration! Face Cream, Hydrating Sheet Mask, and minis of the Daily Face Cleanser, Keep Your Balance Toner, and Illuminating Eye Cream.

Shoppers might also look to the Supers Mini Skin Care Kit ($15, e.l.f. Cosmetics) as another great skincare option:

This four-piece set contains minis of the SuperTone toner, the SuperClarify gel cleanser, the SuperHydrate oil, and the SuperMask gel face mask. What more could you ask for? To shop the above and more at 50% off, be sure to hit up the e.l.f. website between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2.