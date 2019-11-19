Rather than hit up a myriad of different beauty brands' stores for their respective Black Friday sales, many shoppers prefer a one-and-done trip to Sephora instead. The retailer has tons of deals on the best in hair, makeup, and skincare, so it's a great option for getting all your holiday shopping done in one go. Still, there's bound to be a little in-store madness on Black Friday, so keep Sephora's Black Friday hours in mind while making your plans. Like many massive retailers, Sephora will likely be announcing special Black Friday hours to ensure even more shoppers get the chance to come in and save big.

Makeup is a super popular category when it comes to Black Friday shopping, and customers are always in search of the best deals on their fave glosses, palettes, and more. So, what's the scoop on when to shop? Sephora says openings will vary by location, so going online or calling your store and asking about their hours in advance is always a good call. And as for the savings, Sephora's Black Friday deals will be previewed come Nov. 21, so we're just days away from getting more deets, Business Insider reports. Whether you choose to shop luxury brands like Charlotte Tilbury and Pat McGrath Labs or more affordable options like Sephora's own impressive Sephora Collection range, there will definitely be deals for everyone to enjoy. In 2018, the Black Friday deals featured tons of new and cult-classic gift sets at supremely affordable price points, some even under $15, so there will be gifting options aplenty, that's for sure.

If you're looking to shop some sets before Black Friday, there's already a page on the Sephora site with gifts for every price range:

The $25 & Under section features tons of great picks from brands like Mario Badescu, Sol De Janeiro, & IT Cosmetics, just to name a few. If Sephora is offering such great options all season long, just imagine how great their Black Friday deals must be! If you're planning to brave the crowds and shop that day, be sure to double-check your store's hours, prep with coffee, and get there early. The deals will be so worth it.