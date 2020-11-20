As November is about halfway through, there's a good chance you've been putting off shopping in hopes of scoring big sales on Black Friday. If, like me, you're itching to get your hands on some new skincare and makeup, you need only look in one place. While the deals haven't started just yet, Sephora's Black Friday 2020 sales are dropping early, so you have time to plan exactly what you're adding to cart come Nov. 27.

As of Nov. 19, you can preview Sephora's 2020 Black Friday deals on the Sephora app, which includes major savings on brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Peter Thomas Roth, and Urban Decay, to name a few. Of course, this is only a sampling of what's to come, with even more brands likely to be featured on the actual holiday. Even though the brand offers a preview like this every year, Sephora is still pretty hush-hush about its exact Black Friday plan until closer to the day itself. If the beauty brand sticks to its schedule from 2019, you can expect discounts online starting on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, all the way through Cyber Monday on Nov. 30. And by discounts, I mean up to 50% off palettes, sets, and any other kind of makeup, skincare, fragrance, or haircare product you can dream of.

Sephora will continue sharing the best discounts to expect early on its app, meaning you should keep your eyes peeled so you know what to snag first. As the cherry on top all the fun, Beauty Insiders of every level can get points back on every purchase, so you can rack up even more deals. Below are some of products you absolutely don't want to miss out on:

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Urban Decay's Naked Honey Palette ($25, Sephora) has 12 warm shades, perfect for creating neutral looks that work for days and nights. The palette is brimming with gorgeous mattes and shimmering finishes, so the possibilities are endless.

No matter what skin type you have, the ultra nourishing Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Moisturizer ($26, Sephora) will give you up to 72 hours of hydration. Its formula is sulfate-, paraben-, and formaldehyde-free, meaning your face is getting all the good stuff, with none of the irritation.

Just because the days are getting dark much earlier, doesn't mean you can't look as fresh and glowy as you do in the summer. Anastasia Beverly Hills Sun Dipped Glow Kit ($20, Sephora) has four metallic highlighters that'll give you that "just left the beach" radiance.

Available only online, you can score dpHUE's Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse ($18, Sephora) for half off. Apple cider vinegar boasts multiple uses. Some use it as a way to keep colds at bay, reducing blackheads, and make your hair stronger. Suitable for all hair types, this gentle rinse cleanses your hair while repairing damage and keeping your natural oils.

You can get a complete, no-makeup-makeup look with Tarte's Fresh-Faced Set ($15, Sephora). It includes a rosy blush, sweat-proof mascara, and a vegan lip mask, all of which will keep you looking fresh-faced and ready for the day.

Frizzy hair is the bane of my existence. Once the frizz starts, it's nearly impossible for me to get my hair back under control. Living Proof's De-Frizzer ($15, Sephora) features a five-oil blend that'll leave your hair smooth and shiny, while also boosting your hair's softness.

Benefit Cosmetics' Feather Brow Set ($20, Sephora) is a $65 value, but it'll retail for just $20 come Black Friday. In addition to your favorite Benefit Brow products, it also includes stencils, making it easier than ever to achieve the brows of your dreams.

Start every day right by washing your face with a cleanser that'll help your skin reach all its luminous potential. Murad's Exfoliating Cleanser ($20, Sephora) has over 500 five-star reviews, so you can trust it'll leave your skin looking bright as can be.

You can get three cult-favorite Clinique products in the Turn it Up, Take it Off Set ($10, Sephora). There's an eye cream to combat puffiness and dark circles, a highly pigmented mascara, and a cleansing balm that washes away any built-up dirt, makeup, or impurities.

Damage from over-dyeing, heat, or general dryness? You don't know her anymore. Bumble and Bumble's Invisible Oil Shampoo ($16, Sephora) combines six different oils to hydrate, soften, de-frizz, and protect hair from breakage.