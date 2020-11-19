No matter how full your drawers and cabinets may be, you simply can never have enough makeup or skincare. With that in mind, you're probably always ready to run to Sephora and drop some coins on whatever new products just hit the shelves. Luckily, we've finally approached the time of year where you can do just that, without burning as big a hole in your pocket. Sephora's Black Friday 2020 sale will be here soon enough. And if for some reason you prefer the IRL Sephora experience over shopping online, keep in mind that Sephora's Black Friday opening hours are likely to look different this year.

2020's Black Friday season won't, obviously, won't be the same as with past years. With COVID-19 cases on the rise and a possible second lockdown on the horizon, it's hard to know what exactly to expect. As of Nov. 18, Sephora's yet to release a firm plan for its Black Friday hours. In previous years, the beauty company opened its doors for Black Friday on Thanksgiving Day, which falls on Nov. 26 this year, at around 6 p.m. until midnight. Then, on Black Friday itself, Sephora locations opened at 6 a.m. Of course, some locations varied, so it's always best to confirm your local Sephora's hours online.

Before you literally run to your local Sephora, there are steps you should take to have the safest shopping experience possible. Obviously, it's safer for everyone to stick to online shopping (and limiting your order to the essentials) this Black Friday. If you do have to shop IRL, keep your mask on over your nose and mouth throughout the entire process. You should also carry hand sanitizer and apply it after touching any high-touch area, like a counter, door knob, or payment terminal. Both outside and in the store, you should continue to practice social distancing (at least 6 feet) for your health and that of other shoppers. Of course, be mindful of the CDC's most recent guidance on running essential errands, and adhere to any posted placards or health and safety guidance in Sephora stores.

Based on years past, there are going to be a lot of amazing deals you'll want to cop while at Sephora. In fact, it may be hard to not buy the entire store. The brand hasn't confirmed specific Black Friday deals just yet, but you'll be able to preview the deals via the Sephora app come Thursday, Nov. 19. Here are the products you'll want to keep a close eye on while shopping Sephora's Black Friday deals:

I received one of Pat McGrath Lab's BlitzTrance Lipsticks ($38, Sephora) as a gift, and it's one of the best lipstick I've ever used. The glitter finish shows up much sparklier than you can imagine, and its creamy formula leaves your lips feeling hydrated and plump.

Tatcha's Water Cream Moisturizer ($68, Sephora) works for normal, oily, sensitive, and combination skin. It's a clean moisturizer that uses ingredients like leopard lily, wild rose, and green tea to deliver tons of hydration to your skin without it feeling overly greasy.

Great for achieving an autumnal smokey eye or a glittery New Years' Eve look, Too Faced's Pumpkin Spice Eye Shadow Palette ($49, Sephora) has you set for all occasions. The shades are also pumpkin pie-scented, so you'll smell just as sweet as you'll look.

I do the most to my hair. Between heat damage, constantly bleaching it, and other bad habits, I have to put in work to keep my hair looking and feeling healthy. For Black Friday, I have my eye on the Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Jumbo Trio ($49, Sephora). It promises to protect all hair textures and types, leaving you with shiny, non-frizzy hair.

You can get half your face makeup done using only Benefit Cosmetics' Cheek Stars Reunion Palette ($60, Sephora). This palette comes with bronzer, blush, and highlighter to give your cheeks a soft-focus, contoured, colorful finish.