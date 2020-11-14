Black Friday only comes once a year, and you definitely don't want to miss out on any of the deals happening. But considering there are, IDK, a million brands, it's super easy to be overwhelmed with sales and miss out on some of the best steals. Before you get too swamped, here are the logistics regarding one sale you won't want to miss: Sephora's 2020 Black Friday sales and hours. Not long after your turkey-induced coma, it'll be the best time of the year to snag your favorite beauty products... and maybe a few extra to give out to friends and family.

Although the brand hasn't made any official announcements about its Black Friday hours for 2020, Sephora usually runs on a similar schedule year over year. Typically, the brand would open its doors for Black Friday IRL at 6 p.m. the evening of Thanksgiving, closing at 12 a.m. However, with my brands opting to remain closed Thanksgiving Day in 2020, it's possible Sephora could follow suit. Otherwise, Sephora's past Black Friday hours have hovered around 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., give or take.

Sephora's online Black Friday sale likely starts at 12 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26, extending into Nov. 27. However, in 2019, the beauty brand ran its online sale all the way from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. You can expect mad deals on cult-favorites like Urban Decay, Tarte, and Lancôme. I'm talking up to 50% off — and you don't need a code to score the discounts. Instead, you'll be able to check out all the deals on Sephora's Hot Deal page. If you can't wait, you can download the Sephora App to preview the sale as soon as Nov. 19.

Courtesy of Sephora

If you prefer to shop in person, make sure you first check to see if your local Sephora is open, as some may be closed on Thanksgiving or in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Know that the stores will limit the numbers of customers allowed in to shop, so you may have a longer wait than usual. Shoppers are expected to wear a mask, there's a no-touch policy for displays, and sampling is extremely limited. In addition to abiding by those and any other posted health and safety guidelines, you should continue to follow the most recent CDC guidelines regarding essential errands during the coronavirus pandemic.

For all Sephora Beauty Insiders, no matter your status, you'll also be able to score points back on every purchase. Depending on your status, you might even end up with increased savings on top of the Black Friday sales. Although Sephora hasn't yet released all the information about its Black Friday sale yet, I think it's pretty safe to say you won't want to miss out on it.