Here's something to think about: Why wait for Nov. 27 when you can start shopping JCPenney's Black Friday 2020 sale now? The retailer is offering 30% off select items right now with the code "CHEERFUL," which means everything from home goods and toys to, most importantly, beauty and fashion items are on sale at discounted prices. The sale, which is already live online, won't begin in stores until Nov. 25 and will run until Nov. 28. With all that time to shop, you can imagine all the goodies you can walk away with.

JCPenney has made it a practice of being one of the first stores to open its doors on Black Friday, but things are going to be different this year. Unlike in 2019 when the brand opened its stores at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, for 2020, every JCPenney will be closed on Nov. 26. A blog post about this change said it was "in honor of our dedicated associates and customers to allow them to stay safe, relax, and enjoy the day with loved ones." Instead, you can shop in-person early on Nov. 25 or wait until doors open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Shopping in person does require some necessary precautions. Keep your mask on over your nose and mouth while in enclosed spaces and near strangers; apply hand sanitizer after using any high-touch item like a counter, door handle, etc. And no matter where you are, stay socially distanced. Of course, you can also just purchase your favorite pieces online and skip the hassle entirely.

As the brand seems to sell practically everything, you'll have a lot of products and pages to scroll through to see all the deals. Or, to make things easier on yourself, you could just check out this list of some of the cutest fashion and beauty deals featured in JCPenney's Black Friday 2020 sale.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.