'Tis the season of giving, and you're looking for the hottest deals that'll totally sleigh your shopping list. Look no further than Away's Black Friday 2020 sale for your loved ones who are always excited to add to their luggage collection. It's time to mark your calendar, because you don't want to miss out on this sale that kicks off the week of Nov. 23 and continues until Dec. 31.

For the first time ever, Away will be offering discounted limited-time bundles on some of their fan-favorite items. Links to these bundles will go live the week of Black Friday, and can easily be purchased online and delivered right to your front door. That means, you don't have to leave the comfort and safety of your home in order to get your hands on these sweet deals. All you need to do is decide which bundle is best for yourself, your partner, or your travel-loving family member.

Of course, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many of us have had to reschedule or cancel 2020 travel plans. But this amazing sale will get you and your wanderlust-filled loved ones something really special to look forward to when it is safe to travel again in the future.

Consider gifting your partner the Journey Set. This bundle includes The Everywhere Bag ($165, awaytravel.com), The Expandable Bigger Carry-On ($245, awaytravel.com), and a set of four Packing Cubes ($45, awaytravel.com). Bundled together, you can purchase this set for only $330. That means, you're saving $125 and making your wallet a very happy camper. The Everywhere Bag will likely get a lot of use once it's safe to travel. They can take it, well, everywhere. Complete with a padded laptop sleeve and six interior pockets, it makes for the ultimate carry-on, overnight bag, or gym bag.

The Weekend Set includes both the The Weekender ($195, awaytravel.com) and The Backpack ($195, www.awaytravel.com), which are both versatile bags that are easy to carry and hold a lot of items. Together, the regular cost is $390, but this set will be $125 off just for the holidays. Away bags are designed to help you stay organized. Inside, there's an assortment of pockets and compartments that conveniently fit items such as your laptop, water bottle, and journals.

If your loved one already has luggage they love, you might want to consider purchasing an extras bundle that's $40 off for the holidays. First up is the Extras Set, which includes a Hanging Toiletry Bag ($75, awaytravel.com), a Large Shoe Cube ($35, awaytravel.com), and a set of Away's Packing Cubes. Having Packing Cubes will help keep every item organized and easy to find.

For your loved one who knows the importance of looking sleek and savvy on vacay, they'd likely love the second extra bundle: the Extra Extras Set. It includes the Large Toiletry Bag ($75, awaytravel.com) for makeup, in addition to the Jewelry Box ($85, awaytravel.com) for accessories. There are even Small Shoe Cubes ($25, awaytravel.com) included in the set, so they can bring a pair of sneakers for the gym or heels for a fancy dinner.

Mix different colors or choose a color-coordinated set. Either option is totally Instagram-worthy. That means your friend will not only be prepared to travel as soon as it's safe to do so again, but will also be camera-ready for every vacay snap that's bound to come.

