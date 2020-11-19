Get ready to shop, because another store released its Black Friday, and it includes some early holiday deals. While you'll need to wait until Black Friday week to shop Kohl’s Black Friday 2020 Sale, you can start mapping out your game plan ahead of time. With deals on everything from apparel to home items, you'll want to start checking off your list.

Kohl's Black Friday ad preview is here, and it includes deals like an extra 15% off and $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent on all purchases. The sale kicks off with its Black Friday Deals sale from Sunday, Nov. 22 through Friday, Nov. 27 in-store at 8 a.m. local time and online at 12:01 a.m. CT. Its stores will not be open on Thanksgiving. The second deal event is its Black Friday Super Deals sale from Thursday, Nov. 26 through Friday, Nov. 27, online-only on Thanksgiving, and online and in-store on Black Friday.

To keep customers safe this holiday season, Kohl's is offering most of its deals online, as well as in-store pickup and contactless curbside pickup options.

Holiday Sale through Saturday, Nov. 21:

Kohl's is offering a holiday sale leading up to the two Black Friday sale events. You can score discounts on tons of home items like 33% off a Magic Bullet Blender or 50% off a 17-piece cookware set:

Kohl's Black Friday Sale Nov. 22 through Nov. 27:

Some of the deals you can expect to see during Kohl's Black Friday week sale include up to 30% off Amazon devices.

Kohl's Black Friday Sale Nov. 27 through Nov. 28:

Kohl's additional sale, the Black Friday Super Deals sale, will launch online Thursday, Nov. 26 through Friday, Nov. 27, and in-store on Friday, Nov. 27. Expect to see more discounts on tech, home items, and apparel, plus an additional 15% off offer and $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent on all qualifying purchases.

Most of Kohl's deals are available online for 2020 but if you choose to shop in-person, make sure you remember to follow Kohl's coronavirus policy, as well as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for errands as of Sept. 11. They include wearing a mask over your nose and mouth, maintaining a six-foot distance from others where possible, and sanitizing your hands after leaving the store. You should also avoid making extra trips and shopping during peak hours where possible to lessen your exposure to others.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.