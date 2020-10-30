So far, holidays have looked a bit different during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As November approaches and you gear up for Thanksgiving, you may be wondering if Black Friday will be canceled for 2020. Well, like most pandemic events, it will look different, but don't tear up your shopping list just yet because there will still be plenty of ways to shop.

Stores are changing up traditional in-store Thanksgiving weekend sales by offering early discounts and online steals. With deals both in-store and online, stores will operate safely while slashing prices throughout November. Most retailers are offering a lead-up to Black Friday weekend, so you can score some of the same deals before Friday, Nov. 27.

Although some stores haven't officially released Black Friday ads, many of them are offering sneak previews of the deals. Some sales are starting as early as Oct. 29, so you can shop now. If you still want to shop in-person or online on Friday, Nov. 27, you'll have plenty of ways to score, but there will be some differences in how stores operate this season.

1. Macy's Black Friday: Online & In-Stores

As of Oct. 29, Macy's Black Friday sneak peek is live. The sale begins on Monday, Nov. 16 online and in stores, with more Black Friday deals dropping Nov. 24 through Nov. 28. Some of the deals in the preview include $4.99 Style & Co. Leggings, $6.99 Bella Mini Waffle Makers, and a $19.99 Bella Air Fryer.

The store has yet to announce its in-store hours for Friday, Nov. 27, but a lot of the same deals will be available early online.

2. Target Black Friday: Online & In-Stores

Target's Black Friday 2020 preview launched on Thursday, Oct. 29, and it includes Black Friday Now Deals. The Now Deals are set to drop in-store and online throughout November, with some preview deals starting as early as Oct. 29.

Target's Nov. 1 deals kick-off will feature discounts like a $49.99 Keurig K Mini and more. The store's final sale on Black Friday week starts on Nov. 22 through Nov. 28 and will showcase more discounts on electronics, kitchen gear, and more. To keep up with Target's Black Friday events throughout the month, check the Black Friday section of its website, and don't forget about Target's delivery and pickup options for the holidays.

3. Best Buy Black Friday: Online & In-Stores

Best Buy's Black Friday sale was announced on Thursday, Oct. 29, with deals starting the same day online and in-stores available through Sunday, Nov. 1. The retailer will have a different sale each week leading up to Black Friday week on Sunday, Nov. 22, which you can see in the Black Friday ad. If you're a My Best Buy member, you can also shop the early access sale on Nov. 16 through Nov. 17, a member-exclusive preview of deals. Best Buy's early discounts through Nov. 1 include a $199 KitchenAid Pro5 Plus Series stand mixer in Ink Blue.

You'll be able to grab the deals online or in-store, with curbside pickup options, plus next-day and same-day delivery.

4. Walmart Black Friday: Online & In-Stores

Walmart isn't focusing on Black Friday weekend sales, but rather offering three November savings events. Dubbed "Black Friday Deals for Days", the first event runs from Wednesday, Nov. 4 through Nov. 7, with discounts like $99 Apple AirPods Gen 2 and a $49 Instant Pot Viva 6-Quart Pressure Cooker.

The next sale is Nov. 7 through Nov. 14, followed by one on Black Friday week from Nov. 25 through Nov. 27. The deals go live on Walmart's website at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 4, 11, and 25, and at midnight ET on Nov. 7 and 14. You can also shop in-store deals starting at 5 a.m. local time on Nov. 7 and 14. Stores open at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday, Nov. 27, and launch online at midnight ET.

You can check out the two Black Friday ads for the early sales.

5. Amazon Black Friday: Online

Amazon's Holiday Dash Event launched on Oct. 16, with Black Friday discounts arriving on the site every day. Amazon hasn't officially announced the deals for Friday, Nov. 27, but will continue to drop fresh discounts through November leading up to Black Friday weekend. You can score deals like up to 23% off Beats headphones and a 3rd Generation Echo Dot for $18.99 as of Oct. 29, and keep an eye on the Holiday Dash page for daily price drops.

With so many deals coming, Black Friday definitely isn't canceled, so start marking you calendar to shop the online events. If you go in-store shopping, remember to keep in mind the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) coronavirus guidance as of Sept. 11, which asks you to avoid making unnecessary shopping trips where possible. When you can, use a pay ahead method and shop online. If you do go out, wear a face mask, maintain social distancing where possible, and sanitize your hands after leaving stores.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.