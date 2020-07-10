The issue with Black Friday is that it only comes around once a year. How are you supposed to complete all your year-long shopping in one day? Well, if you feel like you missed out the first time around, Macy’s is having a Black Friday in July sale. The store has select items of all kinds up to 75% off until July 13. Tucked in this sale are so many great fashion and beauty items you can pick up.

Whether you’re looking for a new dress, to try restock your vanity, or you just love a sale (hard same), the possibilities are endless with Macy’s Black Friday in July sale. The brand is also featuring even more special deals exclusive to each day, so you can save more. I don't know about you, but two Black Fridays a year is something I didn't know I needed.

There are almost 100,000 items on sale, which is both amazing and incredibly overwhelming. I’m not even sure how many hours you would have to spend scrolling to go through all of those deals. That's why I’ve found some of the best sales in clothing and beauty that you won't want to miss out on. So sit back, relax, and peruse some of the biggest fashion and beauty deals in Macy’s Black Friday in July sale below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

DKNY's Flutter Sleeve Tiered Maxi Dress (original $129, sale $58, Macy's) is the flowing dress your summer needs. Although it's long, the dress is loose enough to keep you cool. Not to mention, you'll feel like a butterfly as you flounce around with this dress moving perfectly around you.

A sale is the perfect time to buy yourself something you normally wouldn't try, and this daring Too Faced Chocolate Gold Eyeshadow Palette (original $50, sale $35, Macy's) may be exactly what you're looking for. The bold mix of mattes and striking metallics allows you to create endless new looks, and since it's sulfate-free, you won't have to worry about harshness or irritation.

I love a skort; it's the perfect mix of flowy and functional. With it's mesh details, Ideology's Shadow-Stripe Skort (original $40, sale $25, Macy's) will fit seamlessly into both your active and social life. Whether you're playing tennis or going to brunch, this skort will become an instant go-to.

Between all the sun, pool water, ocean water, and other damage that happens to your hair in the summer, you may be in need of a little extra TLC. Using Vitamin K and B-6, Addicted Beauty's Nourisher Natural Hair Oil (original $19, sale $14, Macy's) will keep your hair looking glossy and feeling hydrated.

Linen is the unofficial fabric of summer. It's lightweight, timeless, and incredibly chic. To bring this staple into your summer wardrobe, consider the INC Linen Belted Shorts (original $60, sale $35, Macy's). You can dress these shorts up with a fancy blouse or just pair them with a t-shirt for casual days.

Colored mascara is a great way to add a unique pop of color to your face. 3INA's Colour Mascara (original $15, sale $9, Macy's) thickens and defines lashes with its vibrant pigment, and it's also waterproof, which is a major summer necessity.

INC's Mixed-Print Button-Up Shirt (original $70, sale $40, Macy's) is a lightweight button-down that adds a funky edge to every outfit. And there are about a thousand different ways you can style it, like with a blazer, tucked into some cute jeans, or even over a pair of biker shorts.

To get the glass skin of your dreams, try Herbal Dynamics Beauty Prickly Pear Moisturizer (original $24, sale $17, Macy's). Whether you have dry or oily skin, this antioxidant-rich formula will make your skin feel hydrated and luminescent.

Although florals may not be groundbreaking for spring or summer, these INC Floral Shorts (original $50, sale $25, Macy's) are not only incredibly cute, but they have pockets. Are these your new favorite warm-weather bottoms? You tell me.

Made with 100% cotton, Style & Co. Cotton Tiered Take Top (original $40, sale $20, Macy's) is a simple yet trendy peasant top to spruce up your closet. And TBH, it looks like the perfect option for perusing some wineries or a day at the park.