For a long time, it seemed as if the biker shorts trend was buried in the '90s, never to return again amongst the flurry of trendy leggings and shorts that had replaced them. Come 2020, biker shorts are, once again, the one item everyone suddenly has a million pairs of. And now, everyone's in search of the best biker shorts outfit ideas to show off every pair of this comfy, easy piece.

Technically, biker shorts never actually disappeared. They just largely stayed in the workout-wear and bona fide biker lanes. But starting in about 2018 or 2019, countless celebrities resurrected the Princess Diana-favorite in ways you'd never expect — with graphic tees, with cardigans, and even with blazers. Now, biker shorts are less reserved for the gym or, well, riding a bike, and have become a common staple in both loungewear, casual outfits, and going-out looks. Maybe it's because the Jenners, Hadids, and more celebrities of the world seem to wear them every day. Maybe it's because they're just so damn comfy. Either way, there are endless biker shorts outfit ideas to propel your wardrobe through summer, fall and beyond. Peep below for some ~lewks~ you'll want to add to your repertoire stat.

Biker Shorts With An Oversized T-Shirt

An easy favorite look of models, influencers, and TikTokers alike, biker shorts paired with an oversized t-shirt and a pair of chunky sneakers is probably the most comfortable cool-girl look out there. It's breezy, easy to move around in, and allows you to play around with infinite colors and tees. Consider this my go-to outfit every summer for the rest of forever.

Biker Shorts With A Blazer

The easiest way to elevate biker shorts? Pair them with a simple, solid-colored top and throw a cute blazer on top. There are no rules for the blazer, either. It can be oversized, fitted, black, printed — anything you love and feel good in. With this 'fit, you can go straight from the park or gym to a night out with friends, with just one addition.

Biker Shorts With A Crop Top

If crop tops are more your style, as opposed to larger tees, you can just as easily pair 'em with your fave biker shorts. Not only is it endlessly chic, but it'll help you beat the summer heat at the same time.

Biker Shorts With A Sports Bra

The athleisure surge has washed over the entire globe, and it's not fading away anytime soon. Whether you're looking to feel cute at the gym or you just love an athletic look out in the wild, slipping on a sports bra with your biker shorts will give you the put-together, sporty vibe you're after.

Biker Shorts As A Matching Set

Remember when matching sets weren't cool? Yeah, me either, because I blocked that from my memory. Now, if the pieces of my outfit don't match, I high-key don't want them. The above matching workout set from Daily Paper is ideal for a number of reason: It's high-quality workout wear, it features the ever-popular tie-dye pattern, and you can just as easily wear it even if you have no plans of setting foot in the gym.

Biker Shorts With A Cardigan Or Sweater

Cardigans are yet another trend that have made a swift comeback in the past couple years, and perhaps that's why they pair so well with biker shorts. You can throw on a pair of biker shorts and a top and add in a cardigan right over, as shown above, or you could button a cropped cardigan and wear that as the sole top. The possibilities are endless with this ultra cozy idea.

Biker Shorts With A Sweatshirt

You simply can't discuss this topic without highlighting Princess Diana, queen of biker shorts. Throughout the late '80s and early '90s, Diana wore biker shorts with t-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts — you name it. And as a surprise to zero people, every look was fire. For those days when it's a little chilly and all you want is to feel like a warm, comfy burrito, throw a cute sweatshirt over your biker shorts.

Biker Shorts With A Button Down

Biker shorts and button-downs seem like an unlikely pair, but there's something that feels polished about it. Button-downs also allow you to be a little more creative when it comes to styling the look, as you can play around with tying the shirt, buttoning or unbuttoning a few buttons, and trying out some different colors and patterns. All in all, it's a fun, experimental look that still feels breezy in the summer.