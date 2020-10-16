If 2020 has taught us anything, it's to expect the unexpected. And the latest example of this is Amazon's very early holiday kickoff. It may only be mid-October, but Amazon's pre-Black Friday Holiday Dash deals are here to help set your sights on the season ahead. Here's what to know about the early savings event so you can score some discounts on beauty, apparel, and more — long before Thanksgiving weekend.

Amazon launched its Holiday Dash event on Friday, Oct. 16 — more than two weeks earlier than its earliest 2019 holiday deals — and it features Black Friday-worthy deals arriving daily. But you'll need to hit "add to cart" ASAP, because items may sell out fast and are only available while supplies last. You can visit Amazon's Holiday Dash page to see what's available, or you can also ask your Alexa device, "Alexa, what are my deals?"

As you shop the daily Holiday Dash deals, you can also check out the Amazon's largest collection of holiday gift guides for more inspiration, with categories like home, fashion, and electronics. To pique your interest, check out some these exciting Holiday Dash deals that dropped on Friday.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Some of the other deals you'll see popping up include:

Amazon is also serving up some deals for its subscription plans. Starting Friday, Oct. 23, you can score three free months of premium streaming from Amazon Music when you start a new customer subscription. Plus, if you've never bought an Amazon Gift Card before, you'll get an extra $15 credit with your purchase of $50 or more in Amazon cards through Dec. 20.

Amazon is also extending its return policy and offering one-day shipping on select items. If you need to return an item you've purchased, most deals shipped through Thursday, Dec. 31 will include an extended return policy until Jan. 31, 2021.

Once you receive your packages, remember to follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for deliveries as of Sept. 11. After handling a package, make sure you throw the packaging away and wash your hands.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.