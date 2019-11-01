Amazon's Pre-Black Friday 2019 Holiday Sales Run All November Long

You probably thought you still had some time to hone your Black Friday plan of attack, but you may have to jump-start your shopping to stay on top of the deals. Amazon's pre-Black Friday Holiday sales are live as of Nov. 1, and there is so much to choose from. Basically, just think of this as a month-long Prime Day with special savings popping up daily.

On Friday, Nov. 1, Amazon announced its official shift toward the holidays with the arrival of Amazon's Holiday Store. According to the Amazon Day One blog, you can expect to score some major savings with daily deals all season long. On the Amazon Holiday Deals website, shoppers can take advantage of "deep discounts" on fashion, home, tech, and beauty favorites through Nov. 21. Similar to Prime Day, there are some limited-time daily deals that will score you major discounts, but there are also deals that you can enjoy all month long.

For example, with the launch of the holiday news, you can save up to 50% on Fossil and Michael Kors watches on Friday only. If you haven't pulled your holiday cash stash out of the bank yet, you can rest assured knowing there will be deals that are good all month long, like 50% off a 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA test, which according to the blog post, is the "best price of the year" for it.

Stumped on what to buy for your friends and family? Take a cue from the queen of Christmas. Yep, Amazon tapped Mariah Carey to create a holiday gift guide aptly called Mariah's Must-Haves, because even if bae just keeps singing "All I Want For Christmas Is You," there's good chance they might actually want a little something under the tree with their name on it. From tea sets to holiday onesies to a bluetooth-enabled vanity mirror, you'll be sure to get some inspiration from the best Christmas caroler of them all.

If you're only into holiday shopping for the potential of scoring some cash back on your credit card, then you'll be happy to know Amazon has a similar deal for holiday shoppers during the month of November. According to the blog post, first-time Amazon gift card purchases of $50 or more will score you $15 of Amazon promotional credit, and when you add $20 to your Amazon Cash account, you'll get $5 back in Amazon credit. So, the theme of holiday shopping on Amazon seems to be "give a little, get a little." Sounds good to me.

Even though the deals went live on Friday, you actually do still have a little time to plan when it comes to certain sales. Amazon Fashion deals are the highlight from Nov. 1-3; major toy deals will be happening Nov. 8-10; and you can get ready for the holidays with plenty of home deals Nov. 15-17. Beyond those standout deals, you can browse the HoliDeals website for flash deals every day through Nov. 21. Plus, you still have Black Friday and Cyber Monday coming, so there are plenty of chances to shop for the holidays without spending more than you want to.