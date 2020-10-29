While it still may seem a bit early to start holiday shopping, Black Friday deals are starting early — and you can map out your plans without leaving your couch. Best Buy's Black Friday sale was announced on Thursday, Oct. 29, with huge deals dropping the very same day. While all the store's Black Friday deals haven't yet been revealed, there is plenty to get you started.

To kick off the sale, Best Buy is offering deep discounts online and in-stores through Sunday, Nov 1, according to a press release. After the kick-off, the retailer will release a different sale each week leading up to its official Black Friday week on Sunday, Nov. 22. All deals are available online and in-store, and in addition to in-store pickup, you'll be able to score many of the deals for curbside pickup, free next-day delivery, and same-day delivery by 9 p.m. local time on eligible items if you order by 1 p.m. local time.

The different deals continue Nov. 5 through Nov. 8, with its "Wish List Sale," followed by a “Treat Yourself Sale” Nov. 11. The “Coolest Deals Sale” runs from Nov. 12 through Nov. 14, and then Nov. 16 through Nov. 17 is the My Best Buy member early access sale with thousands of Black Friday deals from the ad available ahead of schedule exclusively for members. You can stay up-to-date with all the deals by checking out the BestBuy website all November long.

Some of the discounts you can score as of Oct. 29 include:

While the deals will be available on Best Buy's website, you can also shop in-store if necessary. ����Best Buy locations nationwide will be closed on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 26, so all Thanksgiving deals will be online. On Black Friday, Nov. 27, stores will open at 5 a.m. local time and close at 10 p.m. local time. On Saturday, Nov. 28 and Sunday, Nov. 29 locations will open at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. local time and close at 10 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time, respectively.

All store locations will also have extended hours throughout the holiday season, so you can stop into a Best Buy location from 10 a.m. local time through 8 p.m. local time.

Remember to keep safety precautions in mind during your holiday shopping and follow the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11. They include using a pay ahead method when possible and staying home when you're sick. When you do go out, remember to wear a mask, keep at least six feet away from others where possible, and sanitizing your hands after leaving the store. You should also check Best Buy's coronavirus policy, which includes mandatory face masks, to know what to expect before heading into a store.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.