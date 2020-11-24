The cosmetics kingdom you know and love is opening its Black Friday gates, and my makeup bag and I are shaking with anticipation. MAC's 2020 Black Friday sale is a multi-day extravaganza that definitely won't let down its devout customer base or the visiting holiday deal-seeker. In short, the entire website is involved, and there will be daily deals on some of the brand's leading products.

Starting on Nov. 23, all customers will receive 25% off their whole order. And if you're a true beauty junkie, the deals are even more astonishing — and they start early. For MAC Lover Loyalty Members who have spent over $500 in a calendar year, 30% off of your entire order begins on Nov. 20. If you're a Devoted member (second tier obsessed), then you get 25% off your order starting on Nov. 21. For the regular loyalty members, your 25% discount commences on Nov. 22.

The cosmetic giant's smash hit products will be discounted during several daily deals from Nov. 23 through Cyber Monday. Although the exact best-selling items are still under wraps, they are guaranteed to be buried somewhere in your Instagram saves.

MAC has implemented a plethora of new programs and features on the website to enhance your virtual shopping experience beyond the screen. One of these is the MAC Virtual Try-On feature, which allows you to experiment with over 800 shades of their products in lieu of your in-store makeover. Additionally, you can choose between in-store curbside pick-up and Postmates delivery (to the tune of $7.99) to collect your online order if you just can't wait.

Other exciting installments in MAC's repertoire this year include the the brand's Build Your Own Holiday Kit and the Smart Gift option. The Build Your Own Holiday Kit gives you the ability to put together five products and shades approved by MAC artists for just $49. This program begins on Nov. 26 and ends on Nov. 27, so be sure to take advantage of it while it lasts. With Smart Gifts, you can buy for your friends and family online and it will send them an e-gift. Upon accepting, this permits them to switch out your picks for similarly-priced products so you can ensure they get everything they want.

Although MAC is staying tight-lipped on their Cyber Monday offerings, the products below will keep you busy with what not to miss during the brand's week-long Black Friday sale spectacular.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.