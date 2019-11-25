Time to grab your cash money, because Black Friday deals are in full effect. For the makeup lover in your life, there's one sale you can't miss — MAC's Black Friday 2019 sale. Even if you can't immediately think of someone in your life who might love all-new products for a good beat face, take this as a sign to treat yourself to all the highlighters, lipsticks, and mascaras you've been eyeing over the past year — I won't judge. MAC's Black Friday sale includes deep discounts on some of your fave products, so regardless of who you're buying for, you have to check it out.

MAC's coming in hot with their Black Friday deals, with a variety of different ways to shop and save both online and IRL. From Nov. 28 through Dec. 3, Mac Lovers can get 25% off purchases online and at all MAC locations, excluding VIVA GLAM products. From Nov. 27 through Nov. 30, all lipsticks online and in stores will be just $15, excluding the VIVA GLAM lippies, the Love Me range, and any lipsticks from special collections. At this time, shoppers can also receive a free MAC ornament while supplies last.

The brand's iconic Matte Lipstick ($19, MAC Cosmetics) formula is fair game for this deal, so try out a fun statement shade like "Breathing Fire" or an everyday staple like "Honeylove":

Moving right along in-store shoppers who spend $75 between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2 can receive a full-size Fix+ Matte plus a choice of either a pair of 70 Lash falsies or a mini scented Fix+ in Pineapple, Watermelon, Peony or White Tea.

At the same time, online shoppers who spend over $45 will recieve the option of a free Dazzle Highlighter in "Dazzlegold" or "Dazzlepink," a mini scented Fix+ in Watermelon, a Mini Pigment in "Rose," or a pair of 70 Lash falsies.

Last but not least, online shoppers can make the most of Cyber Monday on Dec. 2 with two full-size Powder Kiss lipsticks, a Prep + Prime lip treatment, and a limited-edition drawstring bag for just $34. The shades included are peachy "Mull It Over" and wine red "Burning Love."

And that's not to mention all the incredible holiday kits under $30, all of which feature top products and hit stores and the MAC site come Nov. 30. MAC, you really outdid yourself this year, but you won't catch me complaining!