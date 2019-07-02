I don't necessarily believe in love at first sight, but love at first swipe? That's another story. The rush that comes with applying a perfect lipstick is typically a once-in-a-Blue-Moon type of feeling, but MAC Cosmetics's Love Me Lipstick Collection guarantees you'll be head over heels with every use. The new lippies put the iconic brand's years of beauty knowledge to use, and they've cranked out 24 new shades guaranteed to become staples in your summer makeup bag. Alexa, play "Teenage Dream," because I've got a massive crush on this collection.

With a bevy of "shameless nudes, powerful reds, high-impact purples," the Love Me Lipsticks are lightweight and creamy with a satin finish — I imagine this is what the brand's classic Matte Lipstick formula might be like if a personified version of it had just returned from a weeklong vacation in Tuluum. Does that make sense? Lychee fruit extract and argan oil add a moisturizing touch to these glide-right-on bullets, and even though they feel light on the lips, the payoff is still heavy-duty, thanks to the formula's True-Colour Gelled System, developed by the brand. It's a MAC lipstick, after all; did you expect it to be anything less than bold?

Speaking of bold, can we talk about this ad campaign? So major:

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

To model the new lippies, MAC recruited six people the brand believes exude self-love and self-empowerment, and I can't wait to Insta-stalk them all and feed off of their confident energies. The lineup includes body-positive influencer Amber Wagner, ballet soloist Harper Watters, musician Maxine Ashley, pop singer Rina Sawayama, beauty influencer Frances O'Sullivan, and model Halima.

A damn good lineup, dontcha think?

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

With an equally good lineup of lippies to match!

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

The collection is divided into three color families: Reds, Purples, and Nudes/Corals, with eight lippies in each. “Love Me lips are the colours we have lust for," explained Chantel Miller, New York-based M·A·C Director of Senior Artists, in the brand's press release. "Its single-swipe sex appeal plays a critical role in the lip of the season," she insists. Whether you choose to pair these babies with a lip liner and gloss, as Miller recommends, or opt to wear them solo for a standout summer lip, the payoff will be plentiful.

Each color family has slightly different packaging, to make finding the right shades in your collection a little bit easier:

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

Because I'm more of a nude lip gal, I'm a sucker for dreamy hues like "Très Blasé":

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

But if you're really looking to make a summer statement, "Shamelessly Vain" is the ultimate look-at-me color:

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

Likewise, "Mon Coeur" will give your selfies a little pop of luxury:

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

And now for the deets, aka what to pay and where to buy. The Love Me Lipsticks won't hit MAC stores or the MAC website until August 1, but they'll retail for $19 a pop, so save your $20 bills, y'all.

Want to try out the formula sooner? You can thank Mary J. Blige for the opportunity:

Iconic musician Mary J. Blige has partnered with the brand to debut the Love Me Lipsticks a little early, with her very own shade, "French Silk," a light pinky-beige. Blige's pick is available now, and features her signature on the compontent. So cute!

Like I said, I'm a nude lip lover, so I'll def be snagging her shade:

If you're feeling Blige's vibes, you can snag her lippie ASAP, but if not, stay patient until the entire Love Me Lipstick Collection drops in August. Promise, it'll be well worth the wait.