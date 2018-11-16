If your precious tube of Ruby Woo lipstick is nearly out (because I know you've got one) or if you simply want to give your makeup bag a refresh, MAC's 2018 Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales are going to make you very, very happy. The retailer has finally revealed what kinds of deals it will be offering come the biggest shopping day of the year and they're ones you definitely won't want to sleep on. The best part? They last for over a week, so you've got time think over exact which MAC products you want. (As if time will make choosing from a pool of legitimately ace offerings any easier!)

Starting Wednesday, November 21, MAC will be offering 25 percent off items in stores and online. That means you can score a Retro Matte Lipstick, which typically retails for $18.50, for under $14—it's a total steal. The catch? The discount is only available to M.A.C. Select members. It's completely free to sign up for a loyalty rewards account at MAC so I highly suggest you do so stat. While some exclusions will apply to this discount (they have yet to be released), the sale lasts for nearly a week, ending on Tuesday, November 27, so I think it's a pretty generous deal regardless of product limitations.

If you thought that was all, think again. It is the season of giving after all, and MAC is going the extra mile by adding a stellar Cyber Monday offering to the list. On Monday 26, fans who spend $50 or more online will also walk away with a free full-size eyeshadow palette. I suggest hitting the $50 minimum with face and lip products so that once you receive the eyeshadow, you'll have enough makeup to complete an entire look. The offer in only available online, so make sure to do your shopping digitally.

As they say, three's a charm. For their final sale offering, MAC will be including a free Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour, which normally retails for $21, with any purchase made in store or online of $65 or more on November 28 and 29. The product is described as being "a lip colour that provides a splash of colour in a liquid-suede finish that lingers," so yeah, it's one you'll want to try out.

As someone who loves a freebie, there's no way I'm letting either of these pass me by. Here are three products I'll be shopping to make those aforementioned minimums—what will you pick out?

Ruby Red

You know I had to include a tube of Ruby Woo! This blue-based lipstick is a cult-favorite for a reason—I keep one in all of my bags. It boasts a long-lasting formula and matte finish. It's the perfect red.

Sweet as Candy

If that matte Ruby Woo dries out your lips, this sugar scrub will return them to their previous softness.

Solid Foundation

Thanks to its oil-controlling formula and matte finish, this foundation will ensure you stay shine-free all day long.