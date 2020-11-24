There's no such thing as too many deals, particularly on Black Friday, the overflowing cornucopia of sales. But one deal you definitely don't want to miss is H&M's week of Black Friday 2020 sales. The discounts technically started the weekend of Nov. 14, but there's still so much more to come. In fact, you'll be able to shop deals all the way through Cyber Monday on Nov. 30. TBH, you may even have a hard time leaving H&M's website to bother seeing the other sales happening in the world.

As for the deals this week, starting Nov. 23, all H&M loyalty members can shop the blanket 30% off discount on everything online and in-store, but before you dismay, it's super easy to join the loyalty program. It doesn't even cost anything! All you have to do is create an account, and 30% off store-wide this Black Friday week is yours for the taking. If you don't want to sign up, you just need to wait for Wednesday, Nov. 25 to get the same deal. There'll even be a full 50% off select styles from Nov. 25 through Black Friday on Nov. 27.

H&M's sale doesn't stop there, however. On Cyber Monday, you can enjoy one last major day of deals. The discounts will only be online, but you'll be able to get 30% off everything from the comfort of your couch. Although, it should be noted that the clothing brand warns that orders will take at least 12 to 15 business days to be delivered.

Now that you're properly overwhelmed by percentages and dates, it's time to check out the trendiest styles on sale. (There's nothing better than visuals to get you in the mood for a shopping spree.) From holiday dresses to everyday wear, your closet is about to step its game all the way up with H&M's Black Friday 2020 sale. Peep below for the styles you need.

