Fashion’s latest icons aren’t A-list celebs, pop stars, or supermodels — they’re inanimate objects.

In the style world, dressing like a doll (yes, toy figurines) has become a growing trend. Though the first few iterations of the movement were more along the lines of Japanese Kawaii style and Lolitacore, subcultures that have been ongoing for years, the latest take on the doll craze is more “cute”-oriented. Enter: dollcore.

What Is Dollcore?

According to Pinterest, the aesthetic not only spans fashion but also interior design and beauty. “In 2025, people will turn their entire lives into a tiny, mighty dollhouse,” the report says. Tenets of the aesthetic include “babydoll makeup, cute room ideas, and necklace charms in the most whimsical colors.”

In fashion speak, that translates to leaning into stereotypes of hyperfemininity with cutesy ribbons, hearts, and other whimsical or kitsch designs. It also mostly points to itty-bitty hemlines (the poofier, the better) and pops of color. It’s essentially dressing like a Polly Pocket. Or Sabrina Carpenter.

Below, you’ll find a breakdown of the toy-inspired aesthetic and practical ways to style it.

Polly Pocket-Core

One thing about dolls — and their box sets — is that they’re practically guaranteed a gravity-defying poofy silhouette or a coordinated moment. IRL, that translates to exaggerated shapes as seen on recent designer runways, including Loewe’s Fall/Winter 2024 show and Marc Jacobs’ recent Fall/Winter 2025 collection.

If you can get your hands on minidresses with overemphasized hips, that’s a quick way to look like a doll. But the easiest path to tapping into the trend is by rocking the bubble (skirts, dresses, and even skorts). Another cheat? Bright co-ords. Bonus points if they come with Peter Pan collars and itty-bitty hemlines.

Bows, Bows, Bows

The rise of coquettecore made bows the hottest commodity in fashion. Cool girl brands like Simone Rocha and Sandy Liang have led the beribboned charge for years and, thanks to them and a cluster of other designers, the bow frenzy isn’t waning anytime soon.

Choose a sprinkling of twee dainty bows, or massive statement ribbons — it’s up to you. You can even go for knotted prints if you prefer a more 2D approach. Thankfully, bows come in all shapes, sizes, materials, and merchandise categories these days. Apparel, jewelry, footwear, and more have all been given the coquettish treatment. Just take your pick.

It’s In The Accessories

Dolls don’t shy away from accessories. Barbie sets, for example, come with the whole accoutrement shebang. So why should you? Embrace the kitsch and rock novelty bags, a fashion week street style favorite. Stars, hearts, butterflies, puppies — the funkier the better.

Jewelry made from plastic or beads is also an easy favorite, as well as anything jelly-inspired. Oh, and mind your feet. Dolls love a platform moment, so go for steeper shoe options, including platform pumps, peep-toes, and sandals. Remember Lizzie McGuire’s go-to flatform thongs? Those are good, too.

The Plushie Craze

If looking like a doll doesn’t appeal to you, the next best thing is dressing with one. You’ve likely already heard of Labubus and Miffys, plushie characters that have taken over the world (no, really) thanks to the cutecore aesthetic. Even Rihanna and Dua Lipa have co-signed the bag charm trend.

Though plushies are the trending look, you can tack whatever trinket (and however many) you want to your purse, including yellow taxi cabs, flowers, or even a string of mini charms. Shoe charms are also gaining popularity, if you’re more into yassifying your feet. Your accessory needs accessories, and you’re the stylist.