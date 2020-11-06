The crowds and rush of Black Friday aren't going to be the same this year. The sometimes chaotic holiday is not exactly COVID-19 friendly, so you'll likely be scoring most of your amazing deals online. Although, some places are giving you the best of both worlds. Old Navy's Black Friday and Cyber Weekend deals mean HUGE 50% off deals on everything, so you can stock up on some amazing items for yourself, as well as presents for your whole fam, without breaking the bank.

Luckily for you, you can literally partake in Old Navy's from the Thanksgiving table — no rushing out the door to get in line. Instead, you can pick out whatever you want from the Old Navy website and get curbside pick up the next day as early as 6 a.m. The deals start early on Nov. 19 this year, with the entire site 40% off. And that isn't even the biggest discount on the way. Starting Nov. 23 through Nov. 27, you can get 50% off everything in store, with some minor exclusions. All Old Navy stores will be closed on Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving, but locations will be open the next day for curbside pick up. Can you imagine a less drama-filled Black Friday?

If you want even more deals, the Black Friday sale quickly carries over into Cyber Monday. On Nov. 28 and 29, Old Navy jeans and sweaters (i.e. the well-loved bread and butter of the brand) will be 50% off. If you're looking for a simple stocking stuffer, the fan-favorite $1 Cozy Sock Sale runs from Nov. 25 until Nov. 29.

If you plan on shopping in person, it's crucial to follow the most recent coronavirus guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as any posted health and safety guidelines in the store. Bottom line, wear a mask that covers your mouth and nose, and keep at least 6 feet from other customers wherever possible.

Prepare your closet for an influx of new winter staples.