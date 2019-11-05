Old Navy's $1 Cozy Sock Sale 2019 Is Happening & There's A New Twist This Year

Yes, there are tons of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales to obsess over in the upcoming weeks, but really, Old Navy's $1 Cozy Sock Sale is the number one can't-miss shopping event on my calendar. Separate from Old Navy's other Black Friday offerings, the sock sale is your chance to snag as many cute pairs of socks as you can for just $1 a pair. And this year, the brand will pay it forward.

You can never have too many socks — especially if you're the type to lose a few in the chaos of laundry day — so the chance to snag some fresh pairs for a dollar each is truly a blessing from the Mall Gods themselves. Old Navy has a ton of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this year, with up to 50% off everything online and in stores, but on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29, it's all about the socks. On these days, the Shock of a Dolla sale will feature all Cozy Socks for just $1, and Old Navy will donate $1 per pair purchased to Boys & Girls Clubs, for a total donation of up to $1 million. The deal applies both online and in stores.

Plus, this year's lineup features some seriously cute designs. Critters from unicorns and narwhals to reindeer, cats, and bulldogs are just some of the friendly faces on the new designs. There are also prints like stripes, buffalo check, and even cheetah print, not to mention classic Christmas styles with snowmen, gingerbread houses, and Santa Claus.All in all, there are 36 designs to choose from. Why not snag them all and donate $36 to Boys & Girls Clubs in the process?

I can think of at least 26 friends and family members who would love a pair of socks as a tiny gesture this holiday season — and I fully plan on buying at least 10 pairs for myself to refresh last winter's collection. To get in on the action and give back while you shop, hit up the Old Navy website or your local store on Nov. 28 and 29.