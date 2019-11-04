What Is Old Navy's Size YES Concept Store? It's All About Inclusivity

New stores come and go, but in malls across the country, some classic shops still stand the test of time. Old Navy is one of them, of course, but just because it's been around for a while, doesn't mean the company isn't looking to innovate and expand. Old Navy's Size YES Concept store is being tested as we speak, and it's all about creating an inclusive shopping experience. This means great things for plus-size shoppers, including zero up-charges for extended sizing and so much more.

Old Navy has offered plus-size options on their website for quite some time, but it was only last year that they debuted in-store plus-size sections at 75 locations. This meant shoppers had access to even more of the brand's impressive sizing options, which include 0-30 or XS-XXL, 1X-4X, and regular, petite, tall, short, and long fit options. Now, Old Navy has decided to take their inclusivity initiative one step further by transforming 30 of those 75 locations into Size YES Concept pop-up stores. The change occurred on Oct. 1, and the test run will end on Nov. 13.

What exactly is a Size YES Concept store? It allows access to all items in all sizes at the exact same price:

Upcharging plus-size options? Sorry, we don't know her. Old Navy Size YES concept stores offer all sizes for the same price, just the way it should be. There aren't separate straight-size and plus-size sections, either — it's all one in the same.

While the Size YES pop-ups are temporary testers, the goal is to permanently reach this level of inclusivity in all Old Navy stores:

"Our long-term goal is to offer all product, in all sizes, all at the same price, in all our stores," Alison Partridge, VP and GM of Plus & Maternity at Old Navy, told InStyle in an exclusive interview. Partridge also mentioned that the initiative would be reflected in Old Navy's branding overall. "Size YES is integrated across all of our channels, from the size diversity in our models and influencer partners to the inclusion of plus-size mannequins in our stores," she said. Hopefully, more brands will take a cue from Old Navy when it comes to not only offering a wider range of sizes, but also making in-store shopping a more inclusive experience for all.