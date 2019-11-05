Old Navy's Black Friday Deals Include 50% Off EVERYTHING & I'm Screaming

Before you get too swept up in Christmas lights and New Years' Eve parties, don't forget that the biggest shopping day of the year is almost upon us. Black Friday is creeping up quickly, and if you're already scoping out which sales are worth shopping, I recommend scouring Old Navy's Black Friday deals, which include 50% off everything. Yup, everything. Do I have your attention? Old Navy certainly has mine.

What's better than one good sale? A good Pre-Black Friday Sale, followed by a good Black Friday sale, followed by another good Cyber Monday sale. Old Navy is really delivering this year, and deals are happening from Wednesday, Nov. 20 all the way through Monday, Dec. 2. It all starts on Nov. 20 with the Pre-Black Friday Sale, during which shoppers can snag 50% off jeans, sweaters, and outerwear both online and in stores. This offer wraps up on Nov. 26, and after that, the three-day Black Friday sale begins. From Nov. 27 through Nov. 29, shoppers get 50% off everything online and in stores, excluding clearance, jewelry, and in-store register lane items. All the deets are on the Old Navy site, but the gist is that pretty much anything goes.

Oh, and in addition to the discount, there will be tons of pieces marked down to $5. Talk about irresistible!

Courtesy of Old Navy

After the Black Friday shenanigans, the Cyber Sale on Nov. 30 will offer 40% off everything, as well as 50% off sweatshirts, hoodies, sweaters, and jeans. The 40% off savings are online-only, but in-store shoppers can still get half off the aforementioned items that day, too. Then, the online-shopping savings continue with the Cyber Monday sale from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, with — you guessed it — 50% off everything.

BTW, if you have an Old Navy credit card, you get to shop even earlier:

Courtesy of Old Navy

Cardholders will get early access to the 50% off Black Friday Sale from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, so long as they're using their Old Navy credit cards whilst making the purchases. The savings apply both online and in stores, so if you do have a card, you've basically got it made.

It's a lot of information, but the bottom line is this: Old Navy didn't have to go this hard for holiday shopping season, but they did!

Courtesy of Old Navy

Pretty much any day from Nov. 20 to Nov. 30, you can walk into Old Navy and walk out with great items at a massive discount. 'Tis the season of giving, and Old Navy is giving me a lot of reasons to go shopping.