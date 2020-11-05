I'm totally a warm sock kind of person. As soon as the first chill of winter rolls through, I bundle up my toes. As the part of my body that's usually the closest to snow, I just don't take any chances with them. That's why Old Navy's 2020 $1 cozy sock sale, arguably the high point of every year, couldn't come sooner. Luckily, this year, it's coming soon— and it's going on longer than ever this year.

Last year, Old Navy's $1 Cozy Sock Sale only lasted for a few days, which, frankly, wasn't enough time for me to complete my sock game glow up. But the good news is, the brand is stretching out the $1 Cozy Sock Sale to a whopping five days. In 2020, you have from Nov. 25 through Nov. 29 to shop for as many $1 socks as you can possible put in your cart at Old Navy store locations. From getting stocking stuffers to finally replacing all your socks that have definitely seen better days, you can score big with the this year's sale.

Alongside the $1 Cozy Sock Sale, the brand will also be having a 50% off, site-wide Black Friday sale between Nov. 23 and Nov. 27, so you don't have to limit your shopping just to your feet — nor do you have to cram your holiday shopping into one day. Sweaters and jeans will also be discounted on Nov. 28 and 29 for Cyber Monday. Could Old Navy have more deals? Probably not, but I challenge them to add more!!!

Courtesy of Old Nacy

It's also more convenient than ever to shop at the store. Rather than having to brave long lines and rush to get your dream socks, this year you can utilize the store's curbside pick up service. You don't even have to wait for shipping; you can just pick up your must-have items in less than two hours from your local Old Navy. If you live for the rush of Black Friday, though, know that stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, but they will open at midnight on Nov. 27.

Old Navy's $1 Cozy Sock Sale only comes around once a year, and you don't want to miss it. You'll have five days to stock up on all the warm socks you can dream of, so mark your calendar for Nov. 25.