A good workout starts with good workout clothes. Tossing on the same old sports bra or leggings is perfectly fine, but it may not be the motivating push you need to get through another high-intensity workout. Of course, finding a pair of quality leggings, let alone a super-soft cropped hoodie, at a decent price is rare... until now. Alo Yoga's Black Friday 2020 deals include discounts up to 70% off sitewide, beginning on Friday, Nov. 20.

If your wallet is already screaming with joy, it should be. These deals are truly diamonds in the pretty rough year that's been 2020. Before taking the site by storm, though, you're going to want the scoop on what deals are happening and when. Essentially, they can be broken down into four stages, all of which will land celebrity-approved activewear in your cart.

First, is Alo Yoga's pre-Black Friday sale, which runs from Nov. 20 through Nov. 24. On these days, Alo Yoga's entire site will be up to 70% off, with 20% off full-priced items. Some notable items you may want to make a priority on your shopping list include the brand's Gold Rush Puffer ($198, Alo Yoga) in a new shade of cherry, and its Duality Reversible Sherpa Jacket in a cozy shade of white and dove grey ($248, Alo Yoga). Both the cherry and sherpa lines are very recent drops, which will make them hot items during Black Friday and worthy of creating a few convenient bookmarks on your browser ahead of time.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

To score pre-sale prices, you'll need to use code EARLYACCESS20 at checkout through Nov. 24. However, you won't need one for the rest of Alo Yoga's Black Friday sales, which officially run from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29. On these days, you can expect the entire site to still be up to 70% off, with full-priced items being 20% off. Newbies and fans of Alo Yoga alike can also expect a new product to drop on each of these five days. Let us say that again: There will be five days of new product drops. You can score these brand-new pieces at 20% off, which is both exciting and so rare.

When Black Friday weekend has come and gone, don't look at your gift list and say, "Now what?" The deals continue with Cyber Monday, which is on Nov. 30 this year. For this day, Alo Yoga will be changing a few select products' price tags to below $100. The word on the street is both their Flocked High Waist Moto Legging ($118, Alo Yoga.com) and the AloSoft Lounge Bra ($58, Alo Yoga) will be included. Whether you're shopping for yourself or someone you love, gifting fitness and wellness clothes will be easy — especially since the entire site will still be up to 70% off, with 20% off full-priced items.

The deals wrap up on Giving Tuesday, which is a time to both give back and shop until your laptop drops. On Dec. 1, head to the Alo Yoga site to enjoy a continuation of the Cyber Monday sales, with a charitable twist. A percentage of each sale made on the site will be donated to Alo Gives, which is the brand's nonprofit organization. The nonprofit gets children involved with yoga and mindfulness by offering free classes both online and in their classrooms.

It's a win-win that you won't want to miss out on. Like many other well-known and celeb-loved brands such as Mejuri and Chamberlain Coffee, Alo Yoga's products rarely go on sale. Black Friday will be a time to get the items you've had your eye on, and usher in some amazing workouts.