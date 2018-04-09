If you've been bitten by the yoga bug, then you probably hate the thought of going a single day without rolling out your mat, even if it's just for a few minutes. And while it would be ideal to hit up your favorite local studio to get in a nourishing yoga flow every single day, the reality is, there's usually not enough time for that. TBH, your wallet probably gets pretty pissed at times, too, which is why having a few reliable yoga YouTube channels bookmarked on your laptop is one of the best ways to keep up with your practice.

Seriously guys, there are tons of free classes, tutorials, and informative videos on all things yoga, all across the board, when you browse the magical online land that is YouTube. From five-minute, on-the-go flows, to extensive, blissful meditation sessions, YouTube yogis truly have your best interests at heart when it comes to guiding you toward feeling totally kickass in your mind, body, and spirit.

The next time you don't have enough hours in the day to make it to the yoga studio, or even when you simply want to save a few dollars, check out these 10 YouTube yoga channels that are truly OM-mazing.

1 Yoga With Adriene Yoga With Adriene on YouTube Yoga With Adriene honestly dominates the YouTube yoga world, people. This chick literally shows up first on every online yoga search, and with good reason: Adriene freaking rocks. Whether you're looking for some "cozy yoga," like in the above video, or literally anything else your little yogi heart desires, Adriene's got you covered, girl.

2 Bad Yogi Bad Yogi on YouTube The Bad Yogi is basically here to tell you, just because you're a peaceful and tranquil yogi, does not mean you need to have "perfect" poses, a "perfect" body, or really, that you need to be "perfect" in any way, shape, or form. This channel gives you all the tutorials you could dream of, on and off the mat, for the "baddest" yogi out there.

3 Faith Hunter YouTube Faith Hunter calls herself a "spiritually fly" yogi, who offers yoga, meditation, inspiring chats, and all things lifestyle (think: hair, beauty, dogs, travel and more) in her videos. Hit up Faith's channel if you're ready to spread your wings and fly through a totally blissful practice.

4 Ekhart Yoga Ekhart Yoga on YouTube This channel is primarily led by Esther Ekhart, an internationally renowned yoga teacher, but oftentimes, she's joined by a number of other world-class instructors to make her content that much better. Ekhart's videos offer almost anything you can think of in the yoga realm, and while some will take just a few minutes out of your day, other videos can be as long as an entire hour. Hey, sometimes you need that full hour to unwind your mat, you know?

5 Yoga Journal Yoga Journal on YouTube Yoga Journal brands itself as the resource for all things yoga, and as a yoga teacher myself, I wholeheartedly believe 'em. The 40-year-old website and magazine prides itself on being your go-to outlet for everything and anything you want to know about yoga, and the brand's YouTube channel is no different, offering everything from basic alignment cues to deep meditation sessions. No matter where or how you want to focus in your body or mind on a particular day, Yoga Journal most definitely has a video for you.

6 Fightmaster Yoga Fightmaster Yoga on YouTube If you like the sound of "HIIT yoga," you should probably head on over to the FightMaster YouTube channel. FightMaster yoga will provide you with all of the strengthening yoga workouts, no matter where you are in your practice.

7 Yoga By Candace Yoga by Candace on YouTube Yoga by Candace kind of reminds me of my mom because of how soothing her voice is. Believe me, that's a good thing. Candace's videos cover everything from short demos, to challenging asanas, to mental health-centered yoga, to really any question you can possibly think of about your meditative practice.

8 DOYOUYOGA DOYOUYOGA.com on YouTube If you're searching for a yoga flow to open up or strengthen a specific part of your body, DOYOUYOGA is where you should be looking. From inversions, to hamstring sequences, to backbend flows, your yoga craving will surely be satisfied in no time.

9 Body Positive Yoga Body Positive Yoga on YouTube The Body Positive Yoga channel is a space for low-pressure, judgment-free yoga that is catered to bigger bodies and beginners, and full of modifications if you need 'em. Whether you need to move your belly out of the way during a twist, or get your boobs out of your face in downward facing dog, the Body Pos channel is here for you, fam.