ICYMI, Black Friday has already started. Seriously, the early Black Friday deals have practically been dropping daily. And Macy's Black Friday 2020 deals are no different. With early discounts on everything from apparel to home items, plus more deals set to drop on Black Friday week. Check out some of the deals you can score when you shop Macy's Black Friday 2020 sale.

Macy's began dropping early deals on Nov. 4, but its official sale kicks off on Monday, Nov. 16, online and in-store. Thankfully, most of the deals will be available online, so you don't even need to leave your house. Macy's also offers contact-free curbside pickup, and has extra precautions for in-store shoppers in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, like plexiglass dividers, increased store ventilation, hand sanitizer for customers and workers, a face mask requirement, and social distancing.

Take a look at some of Macy's best deals as you plan out your online shopping trip. This post will be updated with new Macy's Black Friday 2020 deals as they arrive.

Macy's Black Friday 2020 Early Sale Through Nov. 15:

Macy's doesn't begin its official sale until Nov. 16, but there are some deals you can grab early. The retailer is currently offering an additional 15 to 20% off select purchases when you use the promo code "SALE."

Deals you can shop as of Nov. 13 includes apparel and home steals, like up to 65% off select cookware and 60% off select luggage:

Macy's Black Friday 2020 Sale Nov. 16 to Nov.22:

The official Black Friday sale begins online and in-stores on Nov. 16, and the deals include discounted kitchen appliances and apparel.

Some of the deals you can expect to see include:

$19.99 Bella Air Fryer (originally $51.99)

Up to 50% off eyeshadow palettes

Up to 50% off designer handbags and accessories

$49.99 Hamilton Beach 4-quart stand mixer (originally $112.99)

Macy's Black Friday 2020 Sale Nov. 24 to Nov. 28:

Macy's is dropping even more deals for Black Friday week online and in-store from Tuesday, Nov. 24 To Saturday, Nov. 28.

Most of Macy's deals are available online, but if you choose to shop in-person, make sure you remember to follow Macy's coronavirus policy, as well as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for errands as of Sept. 11. They include wearing a mask, maintaining a six-foot distance from others where possible, and sanitizing your hands after leaving the store. If possible, try avoiding extra trips and peak shopping times to lessen your exposure to others.

