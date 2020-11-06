Once November hits, it's time to start scoping out Black Friday sales. Thankfully, deals are hitting stores early, and they'll keep rolling out all month long. These Black Friday 2020 ads include daily and weekly sales events — and you don't even need to leave your couch to score some major discounts.

�Most stores are offering multiple ways to shop Black Friday sales, including early events online and in-store, as well as plenty of ways to get your items safely. This includes curbside pickup, in-store pickup, and free delivery options. With events that started dropping as early as Oct. 29, and sales dropping weekly, here are the details on Black Friday sales from some of the most popular retailers. We'll continue to update this story as more Black Friday 2020 sales and deals are released.

1. Walmart's Black Friday 2020 Ad

Walmart's "Black Friday Deals for Days" began on Wednesday, Nov. 4, with three separate events leading up to Black Friday on Friday, Nov. 27. Expect other deals to go live online at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 11 and 25, and at midnight ET on Nov. 7 and 14. You'll also be able to shop in-store deals if you'd like on Nov. 7, 14, and 27 starting at 5 a.m. local time.

Here are just some of the deep discounts from Walmart's early Black Friday ad through Saturday, Nov. 7:

The second ad for Nov. 11 through Nov. 15 includes:

2. Amazon's Black Friday 2020 Ad

You can shop Amazon's pre-Black Friday deals, which launched on Oct. 16 during its Holiday Dash event. You'll see new discounts every day leading up to Friday, Nov. 27, and you can return select items through Jan. 31, 2021.

Some deals from the Holiday Dash event include:

3. Target's Black Friday 2020 Ad

Target's Black Friday 2020 preview ad launched on Thursday, Oct. 29, and it includes some Black Friday Now Deals you can shop early. With its preview deals in-store and online throughout November, you can scoop up some deep discounts leading up to Black Friday week on Nov. 22 through Nov. 28.

Deals available include:

4. Macy's Black Friday 2020 Ad

Macy's Black Friday sneak peek ad is available as of Oct. 29, and there are so many discounts you can shop starting on Monday, Nov. 16 online and in stores. The company will also drop more deals Black Friday week from Nov. 24 through Nov. 28.

Macy's deals include:

$19.99 Bella Air Fryer (originally $51.99)

$49.99 Hamilton Beach 4-quart stand mixer (originally $112.99)

5. Best Buy's Black Friday 2020 Ad

Best Buy's Black Friday ad dropped on Thursday, Oct. 29, and there are so many deals you can shop online and in-stores. Best Buy is releasing different sales each week until its main Black Friday week on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Early deals available include:

Deals dropping later in November include:

$149.99 HP 11-inch Chromebook (originally $219)

$199.99 TCL 55-inch Class LED 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Android TV (originally $399.99)

6. Kohl's Black Friday 2020 Ad

Kohl's released its Early Black Friday deals on Friday, Nov. 6, kicking off a preview of deals available on Black Friday on Thursday, Nov. 27, along with some deals you can shop in-store and online from Nov. 6 through Nov. 10.

The Early Black Friday Deals include some deep discounts like an additional 20% off offer and $15 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent Nov. 6, and $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent on all purchases Nov. 7 through Nov. 10. Black Friday Deals and Super Deals will feature more discounts and Kohl's Cash offers starting on Nov. 22 and Nov. 26, respectively.

Deals available from Kohl's include:

Those are only some of the discounts listed in these Black Friday ads, and some stores have yet to reveal the discounts for Black Friday weekend.

