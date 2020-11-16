Amazon is pretty much a go-to whenever you get the urge to shop online. And if you're already getting in the holiday spirit as you add to cart, you might be wondering when Amazon's Black Friday deals start. Technically, Amazon has been sharing Black Friday-worthy deals since the company launched its Holiday Dash deals on Oct. 16, but that was really just a teaser. Here's what to know about Amazon's week full of deals.

According to Nov. 16 press release, Amazon's Black Friday Deals Week will begin Friday, Nov. 20, and they'll run through Black Friday, Nov. 27. During the promotion, there will be new Black Friday deals dropping daily, with some lasting only 24 hours. To stay on top of all the deals, you can head to Amazon's Black Friday website or use the Amazon app.

This year's Black Friday Deals Week features a whole slew of products, including some in home, fashion, and electronics. You'll also be able to shop for discounts within Amazon's holiday gift guides, such as the new Oprah’s Favorite Things list, which highlights Black-owned small businesses. For a shortcut to find the best bargains, ask Alexa devices, "Alexa, what are my deals?"

Black Friday deals starting on Friday, Nov. 20 include items like:

If you'd like to give back this holiday while scoring Black Friday deals, you can shop on the Amazon Smile website. Amazon Smile will donate a portion of sales from eligible products to a charity of your choice.

In more good news, to give you more time to shop for what you love, Amazon is extending the its usual returns window. You'll have until Jan. 31, 2021 to return any of the orders you place on Amazon from now through Dec. 31.

Once you receive your packages, remember to follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for deliveries as of Sept. 11. After handling a package, make sure you throw the packaging away and wash your hands.

