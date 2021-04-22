There's a reason they say "opposites attract" and not "opposites fall in love." That's because while novelty may be appealing, if you don't have enough in common with someone — in important fundamental ways — it's pretty hard to build the kind of foundation that leads to true feelings of love and intimacy. Now, that doesn't mean you can't fall in love with them and have a happy and healthy relationship. It's just a bit harder, which is why the zodiac pairings least likely to fall in love are the ones who just see the world so differently that it can be hard to get on the same page and start forging a forever kind of bond.

The zodiac isn't destiny, but it can be a very helpful data point, especially if you're ready to meet someone and settle down. By focusing your energy on people more likely to be on your same wavelength, you can more easily click, and it can also be helpful when you're ready to meet "the one." With that in mind, here's who you should maybe think twice about swiping left on based on their zodiac sign. (Unless they're really cute, because sometimes you've just gotta throw caution to the wind!)

Aries & Pisces

Mixmike/E+/Getty Images

Aries and Pisces struggle to connect because they both move at very different paces. Aries burns hot and quickly, while Pisces needs a bit more of a slow build, during which they develop trust and deepen their emotional connection. Impatient Aries can derail this process before it even gets started. While these two may find a passionate connection comes easily, actually falling in love may prove quite a bit tricker.

Gemini & Capricorn

A Gemini and Capricorn romance is like bringing together the earth and sky. In other words, it's going to take an epic amount of work. Gemini's the quintessential air sign. They go with the flow and follow their curiosity wherever it takes them. They're curious, impulsive, and unapologetically themselves. Capricorn, however, is as grounded as they come. This earth sign's all about selecting one goal and sticking through it until the end. These two just approach life differently, and that can be a major point of friction in a relationship.

Cancer & Aquarius

When the most and least emotional signs in the zodiac come together, you know it's going to be very challenging to get on the same wavelength. Cancer's a water sign who craves endless depths of emotional empathy. Aquarius is an air sign who leads with their intellect and has no patience for melodrama. While there are ways these two can benefit and complement each other, the trick is to find a path to creating an emotional bond before Cancer's too wounded by Aquarius' aloofness — and Aquarius is put off by Cancer's need for emotional validation.

Leo & Taurus

Rowan Jordan/E+/Getty Images

Leo and Taurus have a lot to offer one another — if they can get over their egos long enough to realize it. Leo's warm and loyal, while Taurus is all about family and building a comfortable and stable life. They want the same things long term. However, getting there is what's tricky for these two, since they tend to butt heads and both are too stubborn to back down from a fight. These signs are both accustomed to getting their way, and when an immovable object meets an unstoppable force, the outcome can be explosive.

Virgo & Libra

Virgo and Libra might be neighbors in the zodiac, but they're a little too close for comfort when it comes to love. Libra values peace and harmony in their life, to the point where they'll just about do anything to avoid conflict. Virgo, however, prides themselves on being very direct and honest in their communication. While they don't mean to start an argument with this communication style, Libra can interpret it as hostility, shut down, and check out. In return, Virgo gets frustrated when they continually feel as though they aren't being heard.

Scorpio & Sagittarius

Both Scorpio and Sagittarius have hard and fast deal breakers. Scorpio wants a stable commitment so that they can build trust. Sagittarius needs freedom and lots of independence. Together, they trigger one another's deepest fears about relationships, so they have a very hard time opening up and showing the kind of vulnerability it takes to make a real love connection. Sagittarius brings out Scorpio's jealous and possessive side, while Scorpio makes Sagittarius feel walled in. Getting past that is going to be a huge challenge for these two.

Again, astrology isn't a guarantee that you'll connect with someone or not — it's more a set of guidelines and a personality roadmap that can point you in the direction where you're more likely to have things in common. If you've had bad luck finding someone you connect with, it may be worth exploring relationships with people who you're more in tune with, astrologically speaking.