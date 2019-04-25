Here's How You Fight In Relationships, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Have you ever gotten into a fight with a partner? If you haven't, I'd love to know all your secrets. Fighting in a relationship is perfectly healthy, and there are as many different fighting styles as there are people. If you've ever wondered why you only start fights over text messages or can't talk through an issue without Seinfeld playing in the background, your astrological sign may hold the answer to how you fight in relationships.

However, it's important to keep in mind that the zodiac can't predict the future, and just because your sign indicates you fight a certain way, that doesn't mean you will. Additionally, the way you fight is subject to change based on relationships and timing.

I've been in relationships where we'd get into very healthy arguments in person every time we had an issue with each other, and I've been in others where we stayed in passive-aggressive stand-offs for weeks. While there are multiple ways to have healthy fights, there is no fighting style that means you or your partner can mistreat each other. And if the fighting turns toxic, you can walk away at any time.

Still, it can be fun to see `what the stars have to say about your fighting style. Read on to find out what the zodiac has to say about your fighting words.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Provocative Giphy Aquarius doesn't shy away from a fight. "Aquarius is the sign of debate and provocation," Writer and astrology expert Kiki O'Keeffe tells Elite Daily. "They love getting closer to someone by deliberately pushing their buttons to see how they respond (and if they still like them)." If you are an Aquarius, you might relate.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20): Speaks Up Slowly Giphy Pisces, a water sign, might be mad but not tell you right away. "They risk creating more confusion and resentment, so eventually they'll need to speak up if they want to be heard," O'Keeffe says. They eventually get to it, so don't worry about the fight going on for too long without a resolution.

Aries (March 20 - April 19) : Conflicted Giphy Aries might be one of the more pugnacious types. "Aries thrives on conflict and competition, and for them, having an outlet for anger is key," O'Keeffe says. If you're an Aries, you might not back away from a fight when you're upset, and that's totally normal.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Diplomatic Giphy Taurus tries to avoid conflict. "When faced with a potential confrontation, Taurus would rather deploy a charm offensive or find a diplomatic workaround than escalate tension in their relationships," O'Keeffe says. This can be helpful because many fights benefit from de-escalation.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Excited Fighters Giphy Gemini is dynamic, so they're likely to fight with energy and passion. Gemini brings their love to everything they do, including arguments, which means they might show passion by keeping an argument going even if the other person is tired of fighting.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Reading Vibes Giphy Cancer might not speak anger out loud. "They are sensitive to vibes and unspoken dynamics, so they expect their partners to intuitively get it when they're mad," O'Keeffe says. If you're a Cancer, you might find yourself speaking your needs via body language rather than words.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Feelings On Their Sleeves Giphy Leo won't hide their anger from you. They love to be the center of attention, so if they're mad, you'll know. A Leo may want their partner to drop everything when they're upset to show their affection, and this can often be the fastest way to resolve a fight with a Leo.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): Exacting And Perfecting Giphy Virgo wants a lot from their partners. "Virgo is cranky perfectionists who want to make everything better, including their partners," O'Keeffe says. If you are Virgo, you might have very high standards for behavior, and this can affect your fighting style.

Libra (Sep. 23 - Oct. 22): Harmonious Giphy Libra might resist fighting, O'Keeffe tells us. They're ruled by the planet of love and harmony, so their instinct is to find a workaround to fighting. Libra generally tries to calm down someone else who is upset rather than initiate a fight, and when Libra is in a fight, they try to quell anger right away.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): Sometimes Silent Giphy Scorpio is quiet in a fight. "Scorpio prefers to connect with people on an emotional level," O'Keeffe says. Like other water signs, they prefer if their partner can intuit anger rather than speak it out loud, so they may expect their partners to pick up on hints rather than verbal explanations.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Giving Back Giphy Sagittarius is generous, so they're likely to show generosity to their partner if their partner wants to fight with them. For example, Sagittarius might be tied up with a work project, but if their partner is upset about something and wants to argue, they will put work aside to engage them.