It's a pretty well known fact that all relationships, even the best ones, require some degree of work. That's because all relationships have natural ebbs and flows, and, over time, we change and grow as people, which means our partnerships have to adapt along with us. And yes, all of that takes some work. It's in these moments when our connections are tested that zodiac signs that’ll always fight for their relationships are separated from those who interpret the struggle as an exit sign (yes, Gemini and Sagittarius, I am looking at you). For those signs who are willing to fight for their love, these moments of friction and change represent moore of a "challenge accepted" type of scenario. That's because these are the zodiac signs that are most dedicated to making their relationships last. Whether that's simply because they struggle to let go, or they are fighters who don't give up easily, the result is the same: They are in it to win it — and chances are, they will.

So, if you are a true believer in putting in the work to make your relationship go the distance, no matter what it takes, chances are you are one of these astrological signs.

TAURUS (APRIL 20 TO MAY 20) Giphy Taurus is not the type to just give up and walk away from the person they love, even when times get tough. In fact, it's in those moments that the most stubborn side of the bull comes out. This earth sign takes a very grounded, slow, and steady approach to relationships, so they are able to build the kind of foundation for the relationship, based in friendship and respect, that will allow them to weather the hard times. Ruled by Venus, this sign is also a true believer in love and freely gives their whole heart to their partner, so just giving up is not an option. They are patient, reliable, and persistent in general, and so they fight even harder for the one they love most.

SCORPIO (OCT. 23 TO NOV. 21) Giphy It's not easy to win a Scorpio’s trust; after all, this is a sign for whom manipulation can feel like second nature at times. However, once you’ve earned it, Scorpio will hold on tight. That's because, in their heart, this water sign is actually very vulnerable and emotional, and when they connect with someone they do so deeply. When that connection is threatened, they will fight to defend it. This sign is very determined, and thanks to its ruling heavenly body, Pluto, powerful when it sets its mind to achieving something. So, if a Scorpio’s relationship ends, you know it didn’t go down without a serious fight.