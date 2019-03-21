There have been plenty of times I've thought about texting an ex. Something will remind me of them, and I'll get a bittersweet pang of nostalgia. I'll miss them being a part of my life and find myself reaching for my phone. I may have even written a draft or two, but before I can hit send, I stop. Then I to proceed to something a little more, ahem, my style... social media stalking. That's because, as the Virgo-iest Virgo ever, I am definitely not one of the zodiac signs most likely to text their exes. I prefer a more passive route. However, for some folks, the temptation to reach out with a text message is just too strong.

For some people who are a little more bold, that moment of hesitation to set down the phone before you hit send just doesn't happen. These are signs that either prefer to be straightforward about reaching out, or just generally feel more comfortable communicating directly with an ex. Whatever the case may be, if you are the type to stay in text communication after a breakup — or to just reach out randomly — chances are you're one of these astrological signs.

ARIES (MARCH 21 TO APRIL 19) Giphy When Aries gets a notion to do something, including texting an ex out of the blue, there is no stopping them. After all, with a ruling planet like Mars, which is associated with passion and aggression, would you expect anything less? This is a sign that trusts their gut above all else, and if they want to reach out and feel like it's the right choice, they are not going to spend a lot of time weighing the pros and cons. It's also true that Aries is not a sign to really wallow in a breakup, so they are quicker than most to be at a point where they just want to be friends, and a text seems like a perfectly reasonable way to get that process started.

GEMINI (MAY 21 TO JUNE 20) Giphy For an air sign like Gemini, reaching out to an ex seems like an easy-breezy thing to do. This is a sign that has no trouble with communication, and no matter how they feel, they're not afraid to express it. So, an ex text from a Gemini can mean anything from them venting and getting all their post-breakup feelings off their chest via text screen, or, if they're hoping for some kind of reconciliation, putting their best asset — their way with words and wit — to their advantage