Have you ever been tempted to creep on an ex's social media? Hey, no judgment here, we've all been there. It starts with your ex suddenly popping into your mind, and before you know it, you're scroll, scroll, scrolling through their Insta — and likely regretting every minute of it. This is especially true if your breakup was a hard one, whether that was because you really cared about your ex, or because the breakup left you with a ton of unanswered questions. While every sign has moments like these, there are some zodiac signs who cant stop social media stalking even when they know they really should. Let’s be honest: Have you ever spent time looking through your ex's social media and thought, "Wow I am so glad I did that. I feel so much better now!"?

Never. That never happens. In fact, you’re much more likely to wish you could unsee something, like if they posted a photo with someone new. Seeing them living their lives post-you can bring up all kinds of unwanted, unresolved feelings. But while cyberstalking is a bummer, sometimes it's just too difficult to resist — particularly if you happen to be one of the signs who often struggles with letting a relationship go in general, or that can't really move on without "closure." These signs tend to invest big chunks of their hearts into their relationships, and their curiosities to creep on the 'gram are just too strong to control.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20) Giphy Taurus is one of the most loving and warm-hearted signs in the zodiac, but they are also one of the most possessive. When they fall in love, they want to settle dow ... for good. So, when things don't go the way Taurus wants, they can get very stubborn about letting go. As a result, they end up spending way to much time keeping tabs on their exes via social media. They just want to know what could possibly have made their ex want to be without them. It just doesn’t make sense to Taurus.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22) Giphy For cautious Cancer, opening up to a someone new is a challenge — especially if they've been hurt before. This sign, ruled by the Moon, is basically a deep well of emotion. So, when they do take down their walls, they are extremely exposed and vulnerable. When that relationship doesn't work out, Cancer feels that hurt and disappointment powerfully. In response, instead of letting go, they grab hold even tighter. It can take a relatively long time for Cancer to move on, in part because they can’t stop looking at their ex’s social media and hoping for a reconciliation.

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sept. 22) Giphy No one will ever accuse Virgo of being overly optimistic when it comes to matters of the heart, and yet when a relationship ends, this sign can take it harder than even they expected. This is in part because this sign tends to internalize breakups and assume that it didn’t work out because they were deficient in some way. (Spoiler alert: You aren’t! Sometimes it's just not meant to be.) Ever the perfectionist, they need to know why the relationship failed. They need closure and answers to what went wrong, and so they creep on social media to try and find them.