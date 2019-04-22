Between a starring role on the hit CW show Riverdale, an upcoming movie role in Hustlers alongside some seriously huge Hollywood legends, dozens of magazine covers and millions of Instagram followers, Lili Reinhart is on top of her game. Fans of Reinhart also know that the actress is dating co-star Cole Sprouse, and while we may never know the inner workings of their relationship (because we are neither Reinhart nor Sprouse, nor their BFFs, sadly), there's tons we can surmise about what she might be like as a partner just by looking at Lili Reinhart’s zodiac sign.

First of all, Reinhart was born on September 13, 1996, making her a Virgo. And as you may also well know, Sprouse is a Leo, which makes him creative, loyal, and a bit dramatic. The couple has been together for about two years now, so clearly their dynamic works. But what does Reinhart bring to the table? How does her zodiac sign affect her behavior and habits in her romantic relationships?

Well, much like her Riverdale character Betty, being a Virgo makes Reinhart hugely introspective, and that can have an impact on several different parts of her life. Here's what her zodiac sign says about Reinhart as a partner.

She's a hard catch. Giphy If there's one thing Virgos are not, it's spontaneous. This is a sign that doesn't do anything without thinking it through over and over and over again. That said, she's probably not the type to dive head-first into a relationship. It takes convincing to get Virgo to show you their heart. But once they do, trust me: It's worth it.

She's more logical than emotional. Giphy As an earth sign, Virgos tend to be pretty grounded. That said, Reinhart probably has an innate ability to look at things more logistically than emotionally. In relationships, this is a pretty good quality to have because it means she's able to look at any disagreement from a non-emotional standpoint and work hard to come to a solution.

She believes practice makes perfect. Giphy Virgos are known for being notorious perfectionists, but that isn't always a bad thing. If Reinhart is a perfectionist like her sign insinuates, then she likely works hard at her relationships. She probably puts in major effort and does her part to make sure that her relationship is as happy and heathy as possible.

She's detail-oriented. Giphy As earth signs, Virgos are also super tuned-into life. They're detail-oriented, which is also a great quality to have when it comes to relationships. If she notices something out of place, whether that's a sock in the wrong drawer or a miscommunication in her relationship, she's going to address it. She is not here to play games!

She appreciates time to process things. Giphy While a Leo like Sprouse may tune into his emotions when something happens, Reinhart is more likely to want to think things through logistically. She's meticulous and thorough when it comes to how she handles conflict, and this applies to her relationships.