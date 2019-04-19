It's safe to say Cole Sprouse has been in the limelight for the majority of his life. As one of the stars on the hit CW show Riverdale (and after making everyone ugly-cry in Five Feet Apart) he's come a long way since his Disney Channel days. The notoriously private actor has also given fans glimpses into his personal life, and his relationship with actor and co-star Lili Reinhart. They're a gorgeous couple, and even though we can't switch places with Reinhart to experience what it's like to date him, Cole Sprouse’s zodiac sign gives us all the information we need.

Seriously, is he honest and thoughtful? Funny and kind? What does Sprouse's zodiac sign reveal about his dating tendencies? Well, let's dive in! First of all, Sprouse was born on August 4, 1992, which makes him a Leo. He and Reinhart have been together for almost two years now, and even though they spent months dodging questions about their relationship status at the beginning, they now constantly post photos together and dote over each other on Instagram. They seem beyond happy together, which makes my curiosity about what Sprouse is like as a partner pique even further! Here's what we know about the 26-year-old Leo.

He's spirited and creative. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Leos are represented by lions, and that makes total sense. Leos are natural-born leaders, super creative, and love to be the center of attention. So when it comes to relationships, Sprouse is probably a take-charge type. But, because Leos are also so passionate, he probably values his partner and wants to go the extra mile to make them happy.

He's loyal and trustworthy. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Leos are also sun signs. As the sun is ever-present and never goes into retrograde, neither do Leos. They're loyal, consistent, and trustworthy. It's easy to imagine Sprouse embodying these qualities in his relationship with Reinhart. I mean, who wouldn't want a significant other they can count on?

He may have a bit of an ego problem, but that doesn't make him a bad partner. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Like the lion, Leos can sometimes let their egos get in the way of their relationships. This isn't to say that they're self-obsessed, but rather, that they can feel a little threatened if they aren't the center of attention, the "breadwinner," or if they don't feel important. Considering Reinhart has just booked a huge, blockbuster movie alongside Jennifer Freaking Lopez, and the two still seem happy as clams, I seriously doubt this is an issue in their relationship. Remember: Leos are loyal. Ego probably won't change that.