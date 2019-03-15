As if we needed more reason to obsess over these two, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart’s hot air balloon date is proof that their love is alive and well. The Riverdale star just revealed the most romantic thing he has ever done for someone — and as it turns out, it was taking Reinhart on a surprise hot-air-balloon adventure! Talk about a creative way to show love to your partner.

In an interview with Glamour, Sprouse admitted that he and Reinhart went on this super romantic road trip date. “I took my girlfriend on a date where we drove to this location deep into Canada, and I surprised her with a big hot-air balloon adventure, which was quite a bit of fun,” he said. Sprouse went on to emphasize what he loves about grand gestures: “Those grand experiences always end up yielding the greatest memories — and the greatest romances.”

Sprouse also revealed more about what he is like as a partner. “My language of love is quality time,” he told Glamour. “I'm not really the type of person that likes going to a movie and sitting in silence. Maybe a little breaking and entering! Some photography! Who knows?” Clearly he loves adventures, and a hot air balloon date is definitely an unforgettable way to spend time together. Singles of the world, take note.

Fans are freaking out not only because of how cute this is, but also because it sheds new light on a moment that had everyone talking back in 2017, when Sprouse and Reinhart each posted Instagram stories from a hot air balloon. At the time, the two stars were very quiet about their IRL romance, so seeing them in a hot air balloon together was big freaking news. Let’s back up to the very beginning so we can remember how things progressed…

Back in 2016, Sprouse and Reinhart met on the set of Riverdale. Their characters, Betty and Jughead, share an on-screen romance, so it was only natural that fans of the series would start to ship the couple in real life. After all, their chemistry was totally off the charts! But both of them kept things super private, and it wasn’t until Comic-Con in July 2017 that they were spotted holding hands during a cast interview.

Then in May 2018, they appeared together at the Met Gala, marking the first time they had been officially photographed as a couple. Still, nothing was confirmed until August and September 2018, when they each posted gushy Instagram posts calling each other “my love.” This was all the proof fans needed that their relationship was serious #couplegoals.

Sprouse is currently promoting his new film Five Feet Apart, which hits theatres on March 15. Reinhart appeared with him on the red carpet for the film’s premiere, where they exchanged some sweet moments and a bit of awkwardness, according to body language experts — probably because they’re not usually photographed in public together. Regardless, Reinhart took to Instagram to gush about her man in his new role: “I am so in awe of @colesprouse and @haleyluhoo for their work in this film,” she wrote in a post. “This film touches you in a way that makes you feel incredibly grateful to be with the people you love.” Cue a collective swoon from Sprousehart fans everywhere.