Brown notes that the "asymmetrical smile" is present on Reinhart's face here again. "But this time, as she's appearing to put her hand on his chest in a loving way, she's really putting a barrier between them." Wood recognized these two elements of Reinhart's body language as well. “You see how the smile is slightly torqued? Not even? She’s thinking one thing and having to be another. It shows some discomfort," Wood says. "Whether it’s discomfort in the relationship [or] discomfort with revealing the relationship. There’s a mismatch what’s happening and how she really feels."

As for Reinhart's forearm and hand, it's "highly unusual," Wood says. "What it’s doing is that it’s blocking her heart from him. It’s called an ‘arm block,’" Wood explains. "But it’s an arm-heart block, between her and him. It’s saying, ‘OK, we’re together, but there’s a part of us that aren’t fully together.’ Or, ‘I don’t want the media to know we’re together; I’m blocking his heart from me.'" Given the fact that Reinhart and Sprouse are so private about their relationship — Reinhart was vocal about this in her April 2018 Seventeen interview as well as her July 2018 Harper's Bazaar one — this actually makes a lot of sense.

What Wood sees here, too, is that Sprouse is very much relaxed — which is partially why Reinhart's uneasy body language is so noticeable. “All of his facial features are softer and he’s very much in the moment with her. That bodes well," Wood says. Also, so does the fact that Sprouse is so tender. "Both his head positioning and his hand positioning show a gentle touch."