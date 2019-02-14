Ah, yes. Valentine's Day. A perfect day to call in sick, stay home, throw on some trash TV, and stalk your favorite celebrity couples. Valentine's Day is a chill holiday because you don't have to do anything. Sure, some people are out there dropping mad dough on fancy dinners and flowers, but others are just using the holiday as an excuse to get cozy with the ones they love. Take my girl Lili, for example. Lili Reinhart's 2019 Valentine's Day post to Cole Sprouse is nothing fancy, but it's melting hearts anyway.

If you walk it back, rumors began popping up about the Riverdale costars well over a year ago. They officially came out as a couple sometime in Spring 2018, depending on who you're asking, but fans have been shipping these two for a long time. While they aren't particularly into PDA or big romantic gestures, one thing fans eat up is how often they appear on each other's Instagram feeds.

For Valentine's Day, Reinhart chose a romantic photo of her and Sprouse on a rooftop. A golden sun is setting in the distance as the two stare lovingly into each other's eyes. It's hard to tell who is holding the camera, but I love that they agreed to capture the moment together. She captioned the V-Day photo, "You make me very happy. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love."

Here are just a few of the words being shouted off in the comments: Amazing, gorgeous, love, cute, omg, goals, favorite, AH!, dead, beautiful, and oh my god again but spelled out this time.

You guys get it.

Meanwhile, Sprouse took some time to craft his own special Valentine's Day message to Reinhart, too. She is a longtime muse of his and regularly acts as a model for his photography. She often shows up on his Instagram feed lounging in a meadow, basking in sunlight, or dancing in the wind. For Valentine's Day, Sprouse chose a photo of Reinhart aptly dressed for the holiday in a poppy red coat. She's outside (obvi) and the rosiness in her cheeks matches the hue of her outfit. It's stunning. For real. Sprouse captioned his photo, "Quite actually the only thing keeping me sane is @lilireinhart."

I guess my biggest question is: What kind of Hollywood water are these two young celebrities drinking that make their relationship seem so healthy and mature? Reinhart, 22, is barely legally old enough to drink and Sprouse, 26, takes pictures of her with the nuanced artistic eye of a dying old man who lived through a historical event that changed the course of mankind forever.

Whatever. I'm totally fine spending my Valentine's Day urging my partner to call me his muse and learn how to point a camera. Really.

Happy Valentine's Day, everyone.