Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart at the Met Gala: 1. Other Hollywood couples: 0. Seriously, you guys — they are serving a major look at the annual event. If you don't believe me, just wait until you see the photos of Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart at the 2018 Met Gala. They might just be your next #CoupleGoals obsession.

On May 7, Sprouse and Reinhart hit the red carpet at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, and they looked ah-maz-ing. The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum wore a simple black suit, but clearly Reinhart was the only accessory he needed. She donned in a glittery, off-the-shoulder silver dress from — wait for it — H&M. (Someone point me in the direction of this gown, please and thanks.) The Vogue model also completed her look with a pair of dainty earrings and coordinating shoes, which completely embodies the phrase "less is more." Considering this is the couple's very first Met Gala and one of their biggest events to date since getting together in 2017, they made quite the impression and (IMO) were one of the best looks of the evening.

Take a look and try to keep your composure.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Let the church say: Okurrrr! The theme of this year's gala is "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," and they clearly nailed it.

