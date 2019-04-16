While the stars make certain signs all heart-eye emoji about their partners 'til the very end, there are, without a doubt, a few key zodiac signs that'll never get back with their exes — not even if you paid them. Sure, some signs would definitely be OK with letting the feels take over post-breakup. Libras, for example, could spend all day weighing the pros and cons. And, then with a splash of classic Libra romanticization, they'd end up talking themselves into rekindling an old flame. Likewise, a Taurean, ruled by Venus and stubborn in their love, would be willing to give it another shot.

And of course, a Pisces who's swept up in the romance of it all would squash the beef, and figure out how to grow and glow with a former lover back into the fold. Isn't that tender? If you're one of signs below, however, you're probably thinking, "Oh, wow! That's cute! And kind of corny! And def couldn't be me!" And it's not because you're cold, as some everyone else might think. It's more likely that you get super hurt by the transgressions that lead to breakups. And so, looking at the situation critically, you decide that cutting your ex off swiftly and thoroughly is the best way to go about remedying that hurt.

For better or for worse, here are five zodiac signs that would get back with an ex only if hell froze over.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Alexey Kuzma / Stocksy If nothing else, Capricorns are known as the "no BS" sign of the zodiac. (For reference, Michelle Obama is Capricorn.) They're all about efficiency. So, getting back together with someone they know isn't good for them would be a huge waste of time and resources from their point of view. As an Earth sign, a Capricorn is grounded, which means they have zero time for instability. Whether an ex is trying to gallop back into their heart or is just playing flirty, flighty games over text, getting back together with an ex will be a hard "no" from a Capricorn.

Aries (Mar. 21 - Apr. 19) Kayla Snell / Stocksy "Fierce" is the first word that comes to mind with Aries femmes. Second, is "unapologetic." Think Lady Gaga, Shay Mitchell, and Hayley Kiyoko. When an Aries falls in love, they fall hard — they've been struck by Cupid himself. But once you get into a conflict with an Aries, it's more like Ares, the Greek god of war. The fact that they're a fire sign will truly leap out. When it comes to fights, Aries tend to jump in with fire and brimstone. There is no backing down from their fiery viewpoint. That being said, there comes a point where an Aries isn't just being hot-headed: They're just absolutely D-O-N-E with the situation. Now, they're just letting you know in the loudest way possible that you're over, you're finished, you're positively cancelled. Even if the sexual attraction is still there, an Aries can't turn back now — especially since they've raised hell.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Sergey Filimonov / Stocksy It doesn't matter so much why you've broken up with a Leo. What does matter is that, wherever your relationship went south, you've probably bruised their lion's ego a little bit. They'll come off cooler and glossier than ever — for example, no matter what relationship problems Kylie Jenner (a classic Leo) may have, you'll never see King Kylie sweat! — but they'll toss and turn over where things went wrong. A Leo mulling things over doesn't mean they're indecisive, though. It just means that they're deeply hurt. Breaking up means you've officially thrown off a Leo's energy and have betrayed their trust. Now, there's little to nothing you can do to sway them in your favor. One of the zodiac's best-kept secrets is that Leos are actually ultra sensitive, as boisterous and fearless as they seem. That rambunctious mane and big roar of a Leo's personality is hiding a fuzzy, kitten's heart.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 23) Rachel Gulotta / Stocksy Libras may have a reputation as the sign of "justice" (they are, after all, represented by an image of the scales). But a Virgo cutting you off during a breakup is basically a Supreme Court ruling. Whatever happened to lead to your breakup makes it clear that pursuing a partnership with you would be illogical. And it would be even more illogical to go back to you and try and make it work. Keep in mind that Virgo is also an Earth sign. That means, again, there is no margin for BS. Besides, they've run the tests and the data says: This ain't it, chief. Best believe they're boxing up your clothes for Goodwill with "Don't Hurt Yourself" by Beyoncé, the patron saint of Virgos everywhere, on repeat.