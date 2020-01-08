As Bebe Rexha so wisely sang, "If it's meant to be, it'll be." Some people truly are meant for each other, while others were meant to be kept as far away from each other as possible. Considering there is a total of 144 different zodiac sign pairings, it makes sense that not all 144 pairs are well-suited for each other. Some zodiac duos are perfection. Others are amicable, but not ideal. And then there are the most incompatible zodiac sign pairings of them all, and these combinations aren't just mismatched — they're astrological disasters waiting to happen.

Yes, true love conquers all, and astrologically ill-suited pairs can fall for each other despite their differences. But in some cases, incompatible signs can't quite see eye-to-eye (and might even be tempted to spit in each other's eyes). I'm not just talking about zodiac sign pairings that are boring. I'm not even talking about the signs pairings that tend to fight constantly. Some signs have no choice but to agree to disagree, because they simply have nothing in common. Unless you want a partner who doesn't share your hobbies, interests, beliefs, values, or communication style, then you might want to avoid ending up in one of these pairings.

Aries (March 21—April 19) & Cancer (June 21—July 22) Deepak Sethi/E+/Getty Images Opposites may attract sometimes, but the chance of an Aries and Cancer hitting it off is slim to none. While Aries love to walk on the wild side, Cancers feel uncomfortable just watching the nature channel on TV. Fiery Aries are far too competitive and headstrong to deal with sensitive Cancers, who are just as unlikely to find a Netflix-watching cuddle buddy in an Aries.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18) & Taurus (April 20—May 20) The only thing Aquarians and Taureans have in common: They're both stubborn AF. Aquarius is the most eclectic sign of the zodiac, prone to rebellion and unpredictability, while stable, dependable Taurus is far more of a traditionalist. Seeing as a Taurus aspires to achieve security and Aquarians consistently throw caution to the wind, these two are pretty much guaranteed to push each other's buttons.

Gemini (May 21—June 20) & Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22) Fickle, chatty Geminis are total social butterflies who can't make a decision to save their life. Virgos are reserved and inflexible introverts whose social life is never prioritized over their routine. When one partner lives for spontaneity and excitement and the other is all about predictability and schedules, things are bound to end in total chaos (which is basically a Virgo's worst nightmare).

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22) & Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19) Narith Thongphasuk / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Peaceful, people-pleasing Libras would do anything to make others happy. Capricorns have one main priority: themselves. While Libras are noncommittal and always amenable to change, high-achieving, no-nonsense Caps work hard and play rarely (if ever), so it's pretty much their way or the highway. Caps would likely tire of making all the decisions in the relationship, and not even a Libra would be able to keep the peace.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22) & Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21) Unlike the rest of these opposing pairs, Leo and Scorpio appear to have a lot in common. They're both intense sex-lovers who live for drama, but these two fixed signs are far more likely to butt heads than fall in love. While Leos live for the limelight, Scorpios tend to be wallflowers, and they're likely to find Leos shallow and self-centered, while Leos usually deem Scorpios too morose and mysterious.