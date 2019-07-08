It goes without saying that today, texting plays a pivotal role in our relationships. It provides a quick and convenient way to make date night dinner plans while you're still at work. It also offers a less vulnerable way to flirt with your crush and test the waters. It even gives you a way to stay connected to your SO while they’re on a business trip. But did you know that texting can also impart some invaluable insight into your boo’s feelings, too? In fact, there are certain texting signals that mean they're falling in love.

Of course, texting is not the only way to tell if someone’s falling. And if you’re dating someone who just isn’t into this form of digital communication, then you’ll obviously have a harder time mining your text convos for any hints about where they stand. However, experts say there are certain signals that typically suggest someone’s in deep. Some of them are perhaps more obvious. For example, someone who always responds quickly or sends you texts for no particular reason may definitely be developing some stronger feelings for you. But there are subtler signs to look out for as well.

Wondering whether bae is head over heels for you? Then keep a lookout for one of these telling text habits.

They reach out at significant times. Giphy According to Patti Wood, body language expert and author of SNAP: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, timing is the most important texting factor to consider in assessing someone’s feelings toward you. “What you do first in your day and what you do last has the most truth in it," she tells Elite Daily. “So, if a person’s first thought in the morning is to communicate with you — that says a lot.” It’s not just those good morning and goodnight texts that matter, either. If your boo happens to check in during an afternoon lunch break or is quick to respond to your mid-day message, that’s a great sign, too. “If they make themselves available all day every day, then they're opening the door for you,” says Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point.

They keep you in the loop. Giphy If you’ve ever noticed that your SO tells you what they have planned for the day or divulges what happened at the office without any prompting, experts say that’s a strong indicator that they may be falling for you. Why? Because they want you to know more about them, and they’re inviting you into their world. “You might not realize it, but filling you in on even the mundane things — that’s significant,” says Wood. “Openly sharing information with you — without you even asking for it — there’s so much intimacy in that.”

They have a special language they use with you. Giphy Does your crush or current partner have special greetings or nicknames they use when they text you? Or, have they developed inside jokes with you that they pepper into your conversations? Coming up with this kind of coded language isn't just super flirty. it could mean they’re falling — hard. “If you feel like it’s unique to you and your conversations, that’s special because no one else would understand it — only you two,” explains Wood. It makes sense when you think about it. This is one way to reinforce your bond while also separating your conversations from all the rest in their phone. Obviously, you’re special to them — or they wouldn’t bother to set your texts apart by personalizing them.