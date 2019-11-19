You may start out by hanging out casually, but ultimately, things progress in a more serious and intentional way. “The time you spend together begins to evolve into different activities that seem ‘date’-like,” Silva says. “They begin to want to see you more in general and make efforts to be around you.” Try making plans with them and see how they react. If they’re super game to hang out more often, it's probably a sign they enjoy your company.

You can also tell how a person is feeling by noting their physical stance and posture. “When someone is excited to see you, you’ll notice it with their body language, starting with a smile,” Spira explains. She lists several behaviors that show signs of affection: a hug, a touch of the hand, or an arm against the shoulder. “Smile back and embrace it if you feel the same,” she suggests. This will show that you appreciate the gesture.

If you develop a hunch that your crush likes you back, don’t be afraid to talk about it with them. “If you wait too long, you run the risk of ending up in the 'friend zone,' and if you come on too quickly, there's no guarantee you'll get the response you were expecting,” Spira says. “I recommend asking your crush out in a few days or a few weeks.” It can be as simple as asking them explicitly on a date to dinner or a movie. “It's low-pressure, and uncomplicated, [and] you won't be going to a mutual friend's party without a relationship status,” Spira notes. This way, you can actively determine if you’re both looking for something more.

The fear of rejection is scary, but it doesn’t have to stop you from going out on a limb. “If we never ask, the answer will always be no,” Silva says. “Giving yourself the opportunity to know where the person fits in your life can be empowering.” Rejection, she explains, can help point you to what you ultimately need in life. That may or may not be this person — but when you know for sure, you’re able to determine whether to open or close that chapter.