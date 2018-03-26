Figuring out if someone likes you can feel like trying to solve a very complicated riddle. Sometimes you feel so certain that they're sending flirtatious vibes your way, and other times you're convinced they must be staring at someone else who's your exact same height and standing directly behind you. (Ugh, hate it when this happens.) How to tell if someone likes you based on how they look at you might seem a bit far fetched, but it's actually totally legit.

As it turns out, there are several visual cues that could mean that someone is totally into you. In a nutshell, those smoldering eyes people give each other when they're interested is known as the copulatory gaze, according to a study published in the U.S. National Library Of Medicine. This come-hither look is surprisingly one of the most scientific ways to measure attraction based on instinct.

And after all, it only takes roughly 100 milliseconds for our eyes to see someone and process whether or not we would want to mate with them, the same study reports. To get the full lowdown on interpreting if someone is into you based on their gaze, Elite Daily spoke with love biologist Dawn Maslar and relationship expert Susan Winter.

1 Their Pupils Are Dilated Giphy Remember that copulatory gaze we talked about earlier? Well, according to Maslar, while that’s happening, the black part of your eyes get larger. "When someone is sexually attracted to another, their pupils become very large, sometimes taking up more than half the pupil area," Maslar tells Elite Daily. So it's safe to say that if their eyes look like total saucers when they're looking at you, then there's a pretty big chance they totally like what they're seeing.

2 They Look At You Longer Than Normal Giphy If you notice someone isn't only giving you a smoldering look, but it also seems like it's lasting longer than usual, then this is definitely something to note. "There's a depth of contact that doesn't occur in a casual glance," Winter tells Elite Daily. We've all felt it — those searing eyes that keep finding ours in a crowded bar. As long as it doesn't make you feel uncomfortable in a bad way, then wandering closer in their direction might not be a bad idea. Winter explains that if they "hold the gaze a bit longer than is normal," this often means that they have a strong desire to connect.

3 They Seem Flustered Giphy Although being smooth and swooping in like a sexy ghost in the night is usually the goal, being near someone you're attracted to can really make most people act a bit all over the place. "We can easily lose our cool composure and become self-conscious," says Winter. "We may spill a drink, stumble or get flustered in our speech." If they seem to be looking at you in a way that gives off a nervous vibe, there's definitely a chance that you're the reason they're trippin' out.