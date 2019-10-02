These 27 Cute “Good Morning” Texts Will Make Your Partner Smile

Mornings can be rough, especially for those who live their best life at night. (Hi, me.) If you want to make the early hours easier on the one you love, “good morning” texts to send your partner can put a smile on their face before they’ve even brushed their teeth. Truly, who couldn’t use more of that?

If you’ve ever been on the receiving end of a cute “good morning” text, you know how giddy it can make you feel. "Texting is one of the best ways of keeping a relationship interesting — you can use it to tease, tempt, and flirt," dating coach and relationship expert James Preece previously told Elite Daily. "It's a great opportunity to build on your chemistry and get them keen to see you again," even if you see each other every day.

You don’t have to stress too much about what to text your partner in the morning. The more organic the message feels, the better. Whether you want to tell your partner about your random dream from the night before, or gush about how much they mean to you, it’s low-stakes. But for the days when your creativity is stumped and you’re stuck in an early-morning brain fog, here are some texts to get you started.

LeoPatrizi/E+/Getty Images

Good morning, beautiful. I hope your day is as wonderful as you are. Hi sunshine, how'd you sleep? I missed you last night, baby. I loved waking up to you this morning. I've been thinking about you all morning. Just stopping by this fine morning to say I love you. I can't wait to see you later. You are the bacon to my eggs, and the French to my toast. Just wanted to say good morning, and now, I'm hungry. I wish I could've woken up next to you this morning. Have I ever told you how lucky I am to have you? My day starts and ends with you, not the sun. Good morning. Hi, can we avoid all of our responsibilities today and spend the whole day in bed? Please! I hope your day is as nice as your butt! Good morning, babe! Just wanted to let you know you're the first thing I think about every morning, and the last thing I think about every night. I had a dream about you last night. I guess that's proof dreams do come true. Have a great day at work, babe! I miss you already, come back. Thank you for everything, for being you, for being the best partner, for making me the happiest person in the world. What’s up, buttercup? Good morning babe. If you were here I’d so make you breakfast in bed. As long as it was a bowl of cereal. Good morning honey, I love you more than I would love to hit snooze all day. Hi babe! Looking forward to cuddling you again already. I love you! Good morning honey, I hope you have a wonderful day! Good morning to the most beautiful soul I know. I love you. I may be up before the sun rises, but I wake up to sunshine right next to me every day. Good morning, love. I had great dreams, but my reality with you is so much better. Good morning babe!

Cute and love-y “good morning” texts might not be for everyone. You and your partner might be into casually roasting each other or telling dirty jokes first thing in the morning. That’s cool, too! (“Had a dream about your big ol’ forehead” can make them just as giddy as something sentimental, if that’s what floats their boat.) The idea is just to let them know you’re thinking about them. And with one of the above ideas, they’ll know it without a doubt.