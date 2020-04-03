There is a special kind of loneliness that comes with being apart from your partner. It's like a weight on your chest, and you just want to wrap your arms around them. Sometimes you just need to get those feelings off your chest, and what better way than with sweet “I miss you” texts to send your partner? That way, they know just how much they mean to you, even when you can’t physically be together. Also, it can make your eventual reunion that much sweeter.

The key to a great "I miss you" text is sincerity. Sure, you can be funny and flirty, too, but at its core, this kind of message is about speaking about what's weighing on your heart. That's what makes them so powerful to receive. So, if right now you aren't able to be with the one you love, consider sending them a quick text to let them know just how you're feeling. Not sure what to say? Here’s some texting inspiration to help get those fingers started.

Tell Them What You Miss About Them.

1. Hey babe. Just over here remembering how good it feels when you wrap your arms around me. I miss you so much.

2. Have I told you recently how adorable you are? I miss your smile so much right now.

3. No one knows how to crack me up like you do. I wish you were here so we could goof off together. I miss your laugh.

4. OMG, I miss kissing you so badly. If you were here, I’d kiss your face SO MUCH.

5. Hey, babe, I’m heading to bed right now. There are no words for how much I miss falling asleep in your arms.

Imagine What You’ll Do When You’re Back Together.

6. The first thing I'm gonna do when I see you is grab you and kiss you and not let go. Argh, I miss you so much, babe!

7. I can't stop thinking about all the fun things we were going to do next time we’re together. It's both making me excited to see you and sooo lonely for you at the same time.

8. Sigh, I miss your body next to mine so much right now. The first thing we're gonna do next time we're together is… get naked!

9. I’m really missing you right now! Want to imagine all the things we’re going to do when you get home?

10. I’m so lonely for you, so instead of wallowing (well OK a little wallowing), I’ve started planning out our first day back together doing all the things we love to do. Want to hear what I have in mind?

Get A Little Extra Mushy.

11. I never really understood what it meant to REALLY miss someone until we were apart. I REALLY miss you, babe.

12. I can’t wait until we’re back together. There’s a you-shaped hole in my life right now. I miss you so much.

13. If I thought I appreciated you when we were together, being away from each other really takes it to the next level. I miss you.

14. Being with you makes me so happy and I can't wait until I see your adorable face again.

15. Ugh, my heart. Being apart from my favorite person in the whole world is the worst. I miss you so much, you have no idea.

It’s never easy to be away from the person you love, but these little texts can be a great way to connect in the meantime and build the anticipation for when you’re back together. And that’s, well, pretty sweet.