When you’re first getting to know someone, most of your texting conversations will probably be centered on getting to know one another. “[Texting at this stage] tends to have more of a play on words, more jokes, and more references to activities that the couple does together,” McSweeney explains. Sure, you might be putting your best foot forward and not revealing certain details of your life, but that’s to be expected in any early relationship.

Unfortunately, this is also the stage where you’re probably feeling the most stressed about texting your partner. “This can also be a time of the most misunderstandings, and unfortunately those misunderstandings can lead to relationships ending,” McSweeney says. She explains that it’s important to make sure that your texting compatibility is on point. Do you use a ton of emojis? Write ‘LOL’ instead of ‘haha’? Learn what your partner’s habits are so you can better understand them. Every person has their own unique texting style, and it can take a bit of time to get used to someone else’s. While texting in an early relationship is fun, it’s also loaded with pressure to communicate in a way you both can understand.

“Unlike in face-to-face conversations, where it is possible to get some feedback when someone misunderstands, in texting, that feedback can be very difficult to interpret,” McSweeney explains. It’s easy to miscommunicate because you can’t read each other’s facial cues or inflection (so it’s hard to interpret someone’s mood over text). The more you can pay attention to (and communicate about) each other’s texting styles, the more comfortable you’ll feel as you get used to each other.