If Your Relationship Is Super Secure, You'll Notice These 4 Signs

“Security” may not be the sexiest word. It also may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about your ideal relationship, either. But the reality is that security plays a major role in any rock solid romance. So, how do you know if your relationship is super secure? Are there any signs to look out for?

Here’s the thing about security — it breeds honesty, trust, and vulnerability. And all of those things are so key to a healthy, lasting relationship.

“For some, it can mean that you are comfortable being your true authentic self,” says Dr. Gary Brown, a prominent relationship therapist in Los Angeles.

In order to understand this concept of security, it can be helpful to talk about what doesn’t constitute a secure relationship. According to Dr. Brown, constant anxiety about whether your relationship will last or your partner will leave is one sign of insecurity. Also, if your relationship is so tumultuous that you never know what to expect from one moment to the next, that breeds feelings of general insecurity. However, if any of the following signs sound familiar, there’s a good chance that you and your boo are secure in your bond.

You let each other do your thing. Alejandro Moreno De Carlos/Stocksy When bae calls and says they’re gonna be out late grabbing drinks with coworkers, or decides to go on a weekend trip with their besties, you don’t panic. In fact, there isn’t a worried bone in your body. Why? Because you feel confident enough in your relationship to let them do their own thing. “You feel comfortable with your partner hanging out with their friends because you feel secure in the knowledge that, at the end of the day, their relationship with you is their highest priority,” explains Dr. Brown. This speaks to trust, which again, is closely connected to a sense of security in your relationship.

You don't feel tempted enough to snoop. Santi Nunez/Stocksy When bae leaves their phone or laptop out on the table, do you feel tempted to open it? It’s normal to feel a tinge of curiosity, but if you’ve acted on it and actually gone through with snooping or genuinely been fearful that you might find something incriminating, that suggests you don’t feel very secure. When you’re secure in your relationship, paranoia about their fidelity or feelings toward you doesn’t exist. Dr. Brown notes that there are other actions that can count as snooping beyond sneaking a peek at their texts or emails, too. If you don’t feel the need to secretly stalk their social media — like check to see which Instagram posts they’ve liked lately — that’s another great sign that your relationship is super secure.

You don’t have to overanalyze their words or actions. Thais Ramos Varela/Stocksy When bae says they’re not mad, you know they mean it. When they tell you they love you, you know it’s genuine. When they say they don’t care where you get takeout from, you know they’re not just saying that. If you never feel like you have to read into your partner’s responses (and they feel the same way), that’s a solid sign. “You trust that they are open and honest with you,” says Dr. Brown. “That’s a sign of security.” It can be totally exhausting when you have to analyze every single one of your SO’s responses because they’re not always upfront with you. If you and your boo can depend on each other to offer truthful responses, you never have to do all of that pesky second-guessing.